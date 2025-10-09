Ackeem Auguste earns maiden ODI selection for Bangladesh series

Former West Indies Under-19 captain and Academy member Ackeem Auguste received his maiden call-up to the West Indies One-Day International (ODI) team for their upcoming tour of Bangladesh from October 18-31.

West Indies will play three ODIs and three T20s against Bangladesh in Dhaka and Chattogram, respectively.

Auguste replaces top-order batsman Evin Lewis, who is recovering from a wrist injury and was ruled out the tour.

Khary Pierre who made his Test debut against India earlier this month earned a recall to the 50-over format to support Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase in the spin department, while Alick Athanaze has also made a return to the squad, led by captain Shai Hope.

Following a fourth consecutive home series triumph, with the recent victory against Pakistan, the Bangladesh series will be the penultimate ODI series of the year for the regional squad.

They intend to use this series as an opportunity for continuity in preparation for the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2027, with the nucleus of the squad being retained from the previous series.

Head coach Daren Sammy is excited to continue the progression of the ODI team while exposing more players to strengthen the pool for the 2027 World Cup.

“The squad assembled will strive to maintain a winning mentality and strong team cohesion, essential components for long-term success ahead of the World Cup,” Sammy said. “Facing Bangladesh provides another opportunity to earn crucial points in our push for automatic qualification to the showpiece event.”

Sammy added that the selection of Auguste reflects the pathway Cricket West Indies is creating for emerging players who have shown the qualities to perform at the international level.

“He is a player for the future, one who has progressed from Under-15s to the senior level, and another Academy graduate to feature in an international squad this year.”

Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds has been included for the T20 series in Chattogram.

Simmonds’ exploits in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he ended with 13 wickets along with his strong outing with the ball against Nepal, saw him included in the 15-member squad. Jangoo has been selected as the second wicket-keeping option for both the T20 and ODI squads.

In a concerted effort to provide players with valuable exposure to sub-continent conditions in advance of the series, CWI has sent Keacy Carty, Gudakesh Motie and Sherfane Rutherford to a preparatory camp at the Super Kings Academy in Chennai, India. Auguste and Jangoo joined the trio following their participation in the Nepal series.

CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe, said, “With the 2026 T20 World Cup around the corner, it is important for our players to get as much practice as possible in these conditions, with that tournament being held in India and Sri Lanka.”

West Indies ODI Squad Against Bangladesh:

Shai Hope (captain), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

West Indies T20 Squad vs Bangladesh:

Shai Hope (captain), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Ramon Simmonds.

Team Management: Daren Sammy (head coach), Rawl Lewis (manager), Floyd Reifer (batting coach), Ravi Rampaul (bowling coach), Rayon Griffith (fielding coach), Neil Barry (physiotherapist), Ronald Rogers (strength and conditioning), Fitzbert Alleyne (massage therapist), Avenesh Seetaram (analyst), Jerome Foster (media officer)