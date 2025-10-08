Women's sport at the forefront: Olympic Committee executive begins new term

TTOC athlete’s commission chair, Kwanieze John, Executive member, Dr Terry Ali, Trustee, Curtis Nero, honorary assistant secretary general, Reyah Richardson, executive member Shawn Pouchet, executive member Ephraim Serrette, Trustee, Christine Mayers. (front row, from left ) VP, Mushtaque Mohammed, Secretary General, Anetter Knott, president Dianne Henderson, VP, Rowena Williams, treasurer Robyn Le Blanc and VP, Sonja Johnson at the executive’s installation ceremony at Olympic House, Woodford St, Port of Spain, on October 7. - Lincoln Holder

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Diane Henderson, who officially began another term as president on October 7, said one of the goals during the next term is to encourage more participation among girls in sport in an effort to develop more talent and grab that elusive women's Olympic medal.

This country has produced many quality athletes recently, with Michelle-Lee Ahye in athletics, Felice Aisha Chow in rowing, Gabriella Wood in judo and the swimming pair of Zuri Ferguson and Cherelle Thompson among the women representing TT at the Olympic Games over the past decade.

However, an Olympic medal for a female TT athlete has been out of reach. The 19 medals which TT have earned at the Olympics – three gold, five silver, 11 bronze – are all in men's events.

Speaking to Newsday, Henderson said, "(The) enhancement of coaches throughout the country for different sports (is a priority). Our women – we would like to focus on that female Olympic medal, distant medal...we are very female focused in terms of encouraging and supporting that empowerment. Obviously, trying to see how best we can have that qualification for the Olympics for as many athletes as possible that can reach podium potential."

Henderson said having more women get involved in coaching would allow girls to connect with their coaches. This will encourage more girls to compete and stay committed to sport.

A lot of girls participate in sports at a young age, but many may drop out as teenagers. The TTOC is examining that trend to have more girls compete into adulthood.

"Trying to reduce the reasons why they come out (of sport) or reduce the reasons why they don't stay," Henderson said.

Another major goal of the TTOC is completing the move from Woodford Street, Port of Spain, to their new home in Belmont. Plans are in place to have a museum at the Belmont location in an effort to educate young athletes about TT's history in sport, including the Olympics.

Long jumper Janae De Gannes and cyclist Makaira Wallace have both earned medals for TT at the junior level. Both athletes are in the process of transitioning to the senior level and they will be eyeing the next Olympic Games.

HENDERSON CONFIDENT IN EXECUTIVE

An installation ceremony for the 2025-2028 executive of the TTOC was held at the Olympic House on Woodford Street in Port of Spain, on October 7.

Most of the 14-member executive are returning officials, including president Henderson.

Presiding as master of ceremonies was senior counsel Elton Prescott. The agenda included the recognition of the outgoing board, the introduction and installation of the incoming board, the administration of the official oath of office and the formal announcement of the new executive.

Henderson said, "The new executive members provide continuity of service, dedication and a deep understanding of our mission to advance sport and athlete development in TT. Their collective experience and passion will strengthen our ongoing efforts to uphold the Olympic values, excellence, integrity and unity, especially toward the Summer Olympic Games, LA2028."

TTOC executive board 2025-2028:

President: Diane Henderson

Vice-president: Mushtaque Mohammed

Vice-president: Rowena Williams

Vice-president: Sonja Johnson

Honoraray secretary general: Annette Knott

Honorary assistant secretary general: Reyah Richardson

Tresurer: Robyn Le Blanc

Trustee: Curtis Nero

Trustee: Christine Mayers

Executive member: Ephraim Serrette

Executive member: Shawn Pouchet

Athlete's commission chair: Kwanieze John

Immediate past president: Brian Lewis