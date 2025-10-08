We are all dead if police do not shoot

-

THE EDITOR: While some people, including big business people, attorneys and others are concerned about the amount of gun-toting bandits and outright criminals who are shot dead in confrontations with the police, I have no such concern, worry or fear.

These criminals invade people's homes with guns drawn, tie them up, rob them of their valuables, rape who they feel to rape, kill who they want to kill, drive away with people's vehicles.

They murder people in the streets, day and night, with impunity. They are fearless and they don't care about police nor anyone else, not even those who are defending them.

When they are confronted by the police, they don't surrender, they don't drop their guns and run. No, they prefer to shoot their way out.

If every time these criminals are confronted by the police and a shoot-out ensues and they kill one or two officers, what will be the concern of these defenders of criminal? Will they be saying, "Our police officers are not well trained," "They are poorly equipped," "They are overworked and underpaid?"

These criminals, these murderers, these robbers and rapists do what they do, not because they have to but because they want to. Why are they armed with guns? When they decide to have a gun, one that they are not licensed to possess according to the laws of TT, what are their intentions?

According to scripture: "The thief comes to steal, kill and destroy..." (St John chapter 10: verse 10; first part).

Perhaps these defenders of the criminal elements are happy to count the total homicides at the end of each year?

The police shoot because they have to. If the police don't return fire, all of us are dead.

CHESTERFIELD HACKETT

via e-mail