Victoria Seenath cops Ladies Golf Champs crown

In this file photo, golfer Victoria Seenath tees off in the First Flight during the TT Golf Association Ladies Open Golf tournament at St Andrews Golf Course, Moka, on October 13, 2024. - AYANNA KINSALE

VICTORIA Seenath concluded her competitive prep ahead of this weekend’s 2025 CGA Four Ball Championship in Jamaica on a high after winning the Ladies Class Championship at Brechin Castle Golf Club on October 4.

Competing in the A class, Seenath scored 37 on the front nine and 44 on the back nine, to gross a victorious 81. Isabella Ramdeen placed second with an 85 gross while fellow national players Emilie Ramsahai and Tori Freitas-Baptiste grosses 86 and 90, respectively, to claim third and fourth positions. Seenath also copped the nearest to the pin on the 18th hole and longest drive on hole five. In the B class, Kahlan Francis (86) topped the field with Ingrid Seeberan (89) and Sherry-Anne Fortune (94) completing the top three finishers respectively.

Hailey Layne (79) won the C class while Jacqueline Crawfrod (91) and Gail Rajack (92) were second and third. Vindra Dhanraj (99) bested the D class, followed by Sheriffa Lalchan (100) and Adallia Lord (105) respectively.