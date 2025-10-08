[UPDATED] Stabbed and dying, woman begs son to run away

The humble wooden house where mother of two Ikeisha Wildman was fatally stabbed. PHOTO BY INNIS FRANCIS - Innis Francis

EVEN IN the midst of a state of emergency, the country has recorded at least five murders in the past 24 hours with a Marabella woman being stabbed to death; two men being fatally shot in San Juan; and two brothers shot dead as a community feud in Mt Hope ended in bloodshed.

Apart from these incidents, there were unconfirmed reports of a man being gunned down by a hitman riding a bicycle in Cunupia and a man being shot to death in Hell Yard, Malick – both said to have taken place on Tuesday afternoon. The official murder toll as of October 7, was put at 281 as compared to 485 for the same period in 2024.

In the Marabella incident, even in her final moments, a mother of two was focused on her nine-year-old son's safety, mustering all her strength to urge him to run for his life.

Ikeisha "Freeda" Wildman, 43, of Theresa Street, in an area known as The Line, was stabbed to death on the night of October 6 by men who stormed her modest house where she was with her son. After being stabbed in the chest, Wildman cried out to her son, urging him to run.

In agony, she stumbled to the back door and fell down the stairs, landing on the ground outside. The child, who was in another part of the house, rushed to her side but was unable to help.

He alerted other relatives who were nearby and they quickly put the bleeding woman in a car and took her to the San Fernando General Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The stabbing occurred around 7.30 pm.

A relative of Wildman, who asked to remain anonymous, shared the heartbreaking details, saying that after his mother fell down the stairs, the nine-year-old tried to help her sit up.

"She had just finished bathing and was lying on the bed. The back door was open and her son was sitting in the front on a chair when he heard her screams. He stayed with his mother because she was all he had," the relative said.

This is the second murder to have hit the family in the past three years. Wildman's brother Atiba Wildman, was gunned down by a group of men in the area ibn 2022.

"We are hoping and praying that we get justice. We have been getting threats ever since they killed Atiba. Now, this has happened...another family member is gone. We have asked the police for help, but they never took us seriously."

"A week ago, Freeda was by the seawall, and people threatened to kill her and all of her family. She did not report it to police because she never thought it would actually happen," the relative claimed.

"I am appealing for help. Get us out of here," she cried.

The relative said Wildman worked multiple jobs including with the URP and in bars, in order to make ends meet. Wildman was also described as independent. She was also the mother of an adult daughter.

Describing Wildman's personality, the relative said, "She was the life of any party. She had a strong mouth; she was not perfect, but that was her strength. When people came around her and her family, she would use her voice to stand out."

"I just hope Freeda's case does not go unsolved."

Police from the Southern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Investigators believed the motive for the murder was a "dispute" but no further information was given. PC Mathura is investigating.

