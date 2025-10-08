[UPDATED] Fraud charges relaid against Housing Minister, gun dealer

VEHICLE IN QUESTION: In this photo, sourced from social media, businessman Hugh Leong Poi poses with the Mercedes G wagon bought by UNC deputy political leader David Lee. -

SIX MONTHS after being freed on criminal charges of conspiring to defraud the state of $1.4 m in tax revenue – linked to the importation of a $2.3 million Mercedes Benz G-wagon, Housing Minister David Lee and businessman Hugh Leong Poi were re-arrested and charged with the same offences.

The development came after a judge reviewed the April 7 decision of acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles and found sufficient evidence for both men to face trial before a judge and jury.

Lee, the Member of Parliament for Caroni Central and a deputy political leader of the ruling UNC, surrendered at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain with his lawyer shortly before 3 pm.

Newsday was told that Leong Poi, the owner of Sport Outlet Ltd, and a licensed firearms dealer, collapsed and had to be hospitalised when police arrived at his home in South Trinidad to execute the warrant and arrest him.

Lawyers for both men reportedly petitioned a High Court judge late on the evening of October 7, in an attempt to get bail.

The accused are expected to appear before the High Court on October 8, for a status hearing, before a trial date is set.

Responding to the development, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in a WhatsApp response, said: "We have respect for the courts of the land. Minister Lee was acquitted of these allegations before. Now that the charges have been relaid, we have confidence in the courts to deliver a just result."

Persad-Bissessar did not respond to a query on whether Lee would be removed as housing minister.

A WhatsApp question sent to Lee enquiring whether he would surrender his ministerial position pending the outcome of his trial was not answered.

According to the charges, Lee, using his entitlement as an elected member of parliament, imported the vehicle from New Zealand and was exempted from paying taxes amounting to $293,094.02 in value-added tax (VAT); $298,650 in motor vehicle tax; and $824,548.62 in customs duty.

Lee was accused of falsely claiming that the vehicle was his, so as to claim tax exemptions entitled to him as an MP. He also faces a charge of misbehaviour in public office. The offences were alleged to have occurred between March 24 and June 8, 2019.

Under their terms and conditions of employment, MPs are allowed periodic tax exemptions for vehicles but are required to pay the taxes if they seek to sell the vehicles within two years of claiming the exemptions.

On April 7, the acting chief magistrate ruled that the prosecution’s evidence did not cross the threshold to send it to the High Court for trial.

After the matter was discharged, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, initiated the process to review the magistrate’s decision.

A statement from the police, on October 7, said Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro received warrants for the arrest of the two men around 12.15 pm and they were taken into custody for processing.

The vehicle, which had been confiscated during the police investigation in September 2022, was released from police custody on May 1 this year, four days after the general election, sparking concerns in the TTPS.

Senior officers complained that the vehicle, kept in the basement of the Police Administration Building on Sackville Street, Port of Spain, was removed on the authority of then acting police commissioner Junior Benjamin, even though the DPP was in the process of reviewing the court's decision to discharge both Lee and Leong Poi.

But in an interview with Newsday on May 2, Benjamin said he acted on the advice of the head of the police service legal unit, ASP Ramdath Phillip, which was supported by the head of the Anti Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB), Snr Supt Avinash Singh, to release the vehicle. Benjamin said politics played no part in this decision.

Benjamin said then that he knew his decision “will have some rippling effect in terms of how some persons are going to see it," but that he would remain focused and committed to ensuring fairness and justice for all.

Benjamin said the release of the vehicle would not affect the case, if it was relaid, as all protocols to prove or disprove the facts in question, or the offence in question, were already documented.

In its October 7 statement, the police said it "remains committed to upholding the rule of law and executing all judicial instructions with integrity, impartiality and procedural rigour."

Lee was elected as the member of parliament for Caroni Central during the general election on April 28. He previously served as the MP for Point-a-Pierre, now renamed Claxton Bay.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is an update to an earlier story published online at newsday.co.tt which can be read by clicking the following link: https://newsday.co.tt/2025/10/07/housing-minister-david-lee-gun-dealer-re-arrested-in-1-4-m-fraud-case/