[UPDATED] Defence Force chief changed overnight

SACKED: Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel whose tenure as Chief of Defence Staff terminated. FILE PHOTO -

The sudden change in the leadership of the Defence Force took place around 8 pm on October 8, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The release issued at 2.43 pm, said President Christine Kangaloo revoked the appointment of Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel and appointed Coast Guard Commander Captain Don Polo to the helm following advice of the Minister of Defence, Wayne Sturge, after consultation with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

According to the statement, the President acted in accordance with the provisions of the Defence Act.

The ministry said the decision to bring an end to the service of Daniel was made after lengthy deliberations and mature consideration and will in no way adversely affect the operational effectiveness of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.

Daniel was appointed CDS in March 2019 and had received two extensions in office. Polo, the next most senior officer in the Defence Force, has about two years left in service.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details. It was first published under the headline Chief of Defence Staff sacked – replaced by Coast Guard commander. See the original story below.

AIR Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel has had his contract as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) terminated, effective October 7.

Newsday understands that President Christine Kangaloo, acting on advice of the Government, has appointed Coast Guard Commander Don Polo as the new CDS.

The sudden change is said to have triggered a wave of concern among senior Defence Force officers.

Daniel, whose term in office was extended past his retirement by the former PNM administration, was expected to demit office on November 5.

More as this story develops.