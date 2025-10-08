Trinidad and Tobago Chamber president: Associated Brands Colombia strengthening regional ties

Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Sonji Pierre Chase

TRINIDAD and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Sonji Pierre Chase has visited Associated Brands Colombia SAS, the home of Sunshine Cereals production.

In a media release Associated Brands Industries Ltd (ABIL) said the visit marked an important step in advancing the bilateral trade relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and Colombia.

During the visit, Pierre Chase held discussions with the ABIL Colombia team, led by country manager Juan Pablo Solano Espinosa, focused on strategic business development, trade opportunities and cross-market growth.

Pierre Chase said, “This visit underscores the chamber’s commitment to deepening regional partnerships that create opportunities for growth, innovation and shared prosperity.

“Sunshine Cereals is a shining example of how Caribbean brands can thrive in international markets through sustainable manufacturing and strong bilateral partnerships.”

The release said both parties recognised the importance of strengthening ties between Trinidad and Tobago and Colombia through enhanced collaboration, especially in the agri-food and manufacturing sectors.

“The Colombian operation has played a pivotal role in driving ABIL’s regional presence, with Sunshine Cereals not only meeting local consumer demand but also showcasing the quality and reliability associated with Caribbean manufacturing excellence.”

Associated Brands Colombia SAS was founded in 2018 and specialises in the production of ready-to-eat breakfast cereals in conjunction with Universal Foods Ltd in Trinidad and Tobago, the release said.