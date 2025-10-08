Studio Joli hosts sale of private collection

-

Studio Joli will host the sale of a private collection, Opus: A Lifetime Collection featuring works by a wide variety of prominent TT artists.

This collection will offer art lovers the opportunity to find rare treasures from artists of yesteryear, many of whom have long passed.

This particular show includes an amazing selection of styles and media as well. There are portraits in oil by Boscoe Holder, semi-abstracts in oils and acrylics by Carlisle Chang, Lisa Henry Chu Foon and Isaiah Boodhoo and collage work by Peter Minshall and Tonia St Cyr, as well as much more.

Coverage of the exhibition will be limited by request of the vendor, so patrons are recommended to visit the gallery for a proper view of the works on offer.

The opening night of the exhibition is October 16 from 5 pm-8 pm.

The exhibition will continue until October 16 during the hours, 10 am-6 pm Monday to Friday and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays at the gallery 21, Henry Pierre Street, St James.

For further info call 705-7907 or 705-7909 or e-mail studiojoli.tt@gmail.com, visit Facebook and Instagram or www.studiojoli.net