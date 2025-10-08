Relatives confused as Chaguanas businessman gunned down in van

MURDERED: Chaguanas businessman Darren Mohamdally. -

Darren Mohamdally, a manager at a construction company, was shot and killed in his van near his home at Mohamdally Street off Joyce Road in Chaguanas around 10.15 pm on October 7, as he was returning home from work in the Freeport district.

Mohamdally’s death marked the ninth homicide since the start of the week.

At the family’s home on October 8, a relative, who asked not to be named, said the family is confused as to why anyone would want Mohamdally dead.

As far as the relative was aware, Mohamdally never mentioned being threatened by anyone.

“We are confused as to the reason for this. He was humble, kind, down to earth, genuine. He has two young boys, 13 and 15. I don’t know him to have any enemies. I never heard any complaints from him about anyone threatening him,” the relative said.

He added that Mohamdally’s wife and other relatives were not at home at the time.

Mohamdally, 50, was driving his black Toyota Hilux. As he turned off Joyce Road and entered Mohamdally Street, near Med X Pharmacy, he was ambushed and shot.

He managed to drive a short distance, just past his home, before the van came to a stop.

When the gunfire ceased, his body was found slumped over the steering wheel.

Police believe the killer was waiting in nearby bushes outside Mohamdally’s home on the dead-end street.

Investigators are hoping to use CCTV footage from the area to help identify the shooter.

A DMO viewed the body and ordered its removal to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy.

Police from the Central Division were alerted and responded to the scene. Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, also responded and began gathering evidence.

Newsday spoke briefly with relatives at Forensic Science Centre. One relative said Mohamdally was the father of three including a 23-year-old.

They also praised the police for responding promptly to the scene as well as for being courteous.

“They were quick, efficient and courteous,” he said.

Mohamdally's death is among a spike in murders across Trinidad in recent days.

On the afternoon of October 7, Andrew Morales, 37, of Petit Bourg, Santa Cruz, was gunned down at Marshall Trace, Cunupia, following an altercation between his girlfriend and another man regarding her 11-month-old child. Morales was visiting the area when the suspect pulled a gun, shot him, and fled on a bike. No other injuries were reported.

Isaiah Akeem Richards, 27, also known as “Bum Bum,” of Upper Sixth Avenue, Malick, Barataria, was shot dead that same afternoon in Hell Yard, Malick.

Again, on October 7, two brothers, Jovel Paul, 15, and Rodney Slater, 23, were gunned down around 1.30 pm while liming under a shed near their home in San Juan. Gunmen reportedly emerged from tall bushes on a nearby hill and opened fire, killing the brothers and critically injuring a male relative.

Minutes earlier, around 1.20 pm on October 7, a street dweller was fatally chopped, allegedly by another street dweller, at French Street in Woodbrook. The victim died shortly after arriving at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

On the night of October 6, Ikeisha “Freeda” Wildman, 43, a mother of two, was stabbed to death at her home on Teresa Street in Marabella. Men reportedly stormed the house through a back door and attacked her. Her nine-year-old son, who was inside at the time, escaped unharmed.

Also on October 6, James Marine, 61, and Kevin Bocage, 36, both of Diego Martin, were shot dead at Moses Avenue in San Juan. Their bodies were discovered inside Marine’s car around 8.40 pm, shortly after residents reported hearing gunfire.