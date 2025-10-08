'PH' driver, passenger gunned down

A Diego Martin family was left reeling after their relative – 61-year-old taxi driver James Marine – was one of two men shot dead in San Juan on October 6. Police said officers on patrol responded to reports of multiple gunshots at around 8.58 pm.

When they arrived near Moses Avenue, officers found a crowd gathered around a blue Toyota Tercel which was parked near a dead end with its doors and trunk open. Marine, who was shot multiple times, was found with his body partially outside the car.

Another man, later identified as Kevon “Fat Boy” Boucage, 36, was found dead in the front passenger seat. Crime scene investigators are said to have recovered 22 shell casings for 5.56 calibre ammunition at the scene.

A relative of Marine, who asked not to be named, described him as a “very humble guy, very peaceful, very to himself and quiet.” The 61-year-old was self-employed and lived at Sea Trace, Diego Martin, where he also cared for his 91-year-old father.

The relative said Marine had two sons and a daughter and had spoken with family members hours before the shooting.

The relative described Marine’s death as “unbelievable,” adding the taxi driver did not deserve to suffer such a violent end.

“I don't know if he was broken (had no money) or whatever the case but…what happened is unbelievable. It’s like an innocent man pay for somebody else.”

Relatives said they believe Marine only took the job to transport Boucage because he needed the money and had told relatives – after accepting the job – that he did not even know who he was going to pick up that night.

“His car isn’t even tinted, because he is an old man, a normal fella, and he probably didn’t know the character he was with,” the relative said.

“He told (his son) that he was kinda brokes right now. He had to get some money to buy dog food and thing, so he going on a little hire work...and that was that,” the relative. Marine was said to be extremely close with his pet dog, Dusty.

Relatives had a warning to other hired drivers.

"You just have to be so very careful now, who you accepting a hire from. People have to be careful of who they are allowing in their car, because you just don’t know who is into what or who marking who," the relative said.