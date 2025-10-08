New First Citizens Group board elected

Acting CEO Jason Julien -

A NEW board has been elected for First Citizens Group at a special general meeting at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, on October 8.

The new group board members are:

●Jo-Anne Boodoosingh

●Javan Lewis

●Prakash Dhanrajh

●Shankar Bidaisee

●Dr Sterling Frost

●Crystelle Smith

●Sandy Roopchand

●Nichelle Granderson

●Tricia McNeil-Beckles

Jason Julien remains as acting CEO, while Shankar Bidaisee, Udecott chairman and chairman of First Citizens Holdings Ltd was elected chairman of the group’s board. Lindi J Ballah-Tull was elected as corporate secretary.

On August 21, CEO Karen Darbasie went on administrative leave prior to her retirement which takes effect from October 21.

Scores of shareholders went to NAPA to take part in the special general meeting.