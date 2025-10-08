New champion to be crowned at AIB 36-Hole Ladies Golf Invitational

Victoria Seenath -

A new Agostini Insurance Brokers (AIB) 36-Hole Ladies Golf Invitational champion will be crowned at St Andrews Golf Club in Moka, Maraval, when the two-day tourney tees off from October 11-12.

This year’s event sees a notable shift in the competitive landscape as last year’s first flight champion Victoria Seenath will not defend her title as she is gearing up to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the Caribbean 4-ball Championships in Jamaica.

Joining her on national duty are teammates Tori De Freitas-Baptiste, Emilie Ramsahai and Ingrid Seebaran. Their absence from the invitational opens the door for rising stars Isabella Ramdeen and Elise La Borde, both teenage members of the 2025 national teams, to make their mark.

Additionally, the Tobago Ladies contingent, fresh off their successful one-day tournament at the Plantations Course on September 27, will bring a team of eight to challenge the Moka greens.

And in a move towards inclusivity, the tournament has expanded to include a fourth flight, allowing higher handicap players (36+) to experience the full 36-hole format across both days –an upgrade from last year’s single-day play.

While recent rains have softened the Moka Valley, organisers remain hopeful for clear skies and fair conditions to showcase the beauty and challenge of the course.

This event is hosted by the women’s section of the St Andrews Golf Club.