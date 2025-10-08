Love, unity reigns at Yung Bredda's King of Kings birthday concert

Yung Bredda (Akhenaton Lewis) prepares to embrace DJ Hotty (Jelani Hepburn) after receiving a gold wristband from him as a birthday present live on stage during his King of Kings birthnight concert held in Sea Lots on Ocotber 3. - Photo courtesy Overtime Media

Messages of peace, love, unity and celebration echoed throughout the Sea Lots community on October 3, as Akhenaton "Yung Bredda" Lewis celebrated his 26th birthday with a free concert in his hometown. The seaside village on the outskirts of the capital city of Port of Spain came alive to the sounds of a distinguished cast of top reggae, soca and steam artistes, who all paid tribute to the young brother and delivered stellar performances, much to the delight of the assembly.

A release from Overtime Media said, the live action began just before midnight and continued into the morning with host, Kerron "Sunny Bling" Sealy adding both comic relief and poignant perspectives as needed to keep the positive energy flowing true. For Lewis, it was a surreal moment of reflection on his journey and he expressed immense gratitude:

"I give thanks to all the people who came out: my friends, my supporters, all the reggae artistes whose music I grew up listening to and being inspired by, yuh know. All the artistes who showed love, I wanna give thanks especially to Lady Lava and Mical Teja – allyuh wouldn't even know how much it means, not just to me, but to the community for allyuh to have come here and we can wake up this morning with the knowledge and the memory that allyuh came into our community and bless up the place."

One by one these artistes hit the Rudeboy-branded stage and delivered their hit contributions: Black Royalty, Daniel Bless, Ziggy Ranking, Prophet Benjamin, Goungz Man and Zebullun, Mical Teja, Isasha, Ja Melody, Multi Symptom, Lady Lava and Flawless. DJ Hotty also presented Yung Bredda with a birthday present live on stage as their manager, Jesse "Optimus" John looked on from the crowd.

"This was a great way to cap off the year," said John, "and to recharge and prepare for more blessings coming – Happy Birthday Akhenaton, may God continue to bless you and bless us all with guidance and protection. If y'all loved what we did in 2025, wait til you guys see and hear what's coming next!"

Popular bodyguard, Kevin Da Costa (Johnny Bravo) was on hand to escort all artistes and invited guests to and from the car park and venue, whilst Geron Woodruffe served as production coordinator and artiste liaison with Nicole Hendrickson as stage manager and decor by Kirk Leighton and Rudeboy, the release said.

By the night's end, Yung bredda couldn't be happier, "My goodness, it was blessed. All who miss it, well allyuh really miss an amazing night and I feel like I now ready for the next phase and the next season and the next year of growth and opportunities and progress! Thank you Johnny Bravo/Kevin, Geron, allyuh handle it like pros and make sure everybody reach safe and on time and kept the vibes flowing. Manage... Optimus/Jesse, I will always love and cherish and thank you for believing in me and my talent. Look how far we have come and imagine there's still further to go!"

Having evolved from a social media sensation to a bonafide force in the global music and entertainment industry, Yung Bredda made his entry into the Carnival fraternity this year and became a finalist in the Calypso Monarch competition and runner-up in the Ultimate Soca Champion competition. Already a chart-topping, trend-setting, role model for the youth in Sea Lots and indeed, young people everywhere, he chose to bring his unique energy to his hometown this past weekend, celebrating his roots and giving back to the community that raised him and still supports and loves him, thus inspiring them to pursue their passions and stay positive despite challenges.