Lara: Is your heart with West Indies?

Cricket legend Brian Lara. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

MUMBAI, India : West Indies legend Brian Lara has issued a dual challenge in the wake of the team’s recent struggles, urging current players to rediscover the “passion” that defined his generation while acknowledging the undeniable financial lure of global T20 leagues that pulls talent away from the regional side.

Lara’s comments come after the West Indies’ defeat to India in the first Test, where current captain Roston Chase pointed to “infrastructure problems” and a continuous “struggle for finances.”

Both men are part of Cricket West Indies’ cricket strategy and officiating committee, highlighting the internal recognition of these systemic issues.

“If you want to get things done, you have to have the capital to do it. So that is a major part,” Lara stated on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards.

“But at the same time, I would like to urge Roston Chase and the other guys, do they have cricket at heart? Do they really want to play for the West Indies?”

Lara pointed to the past as a benchmark for desire. “We did not have better facilities 30-40 years ago. Viv Richards didn’t bat on any better practice pitches, but the passion was different. The passion to play for the West Indies was different,” he said. “So I agree with (Chase), but I still believe there is an onus on each young player to create that love and desire.”

However, the former captain was emphatic that players cannot be blamed for seeking financial security. He highlighted the stark “disparity” between the earnings from franchise cricket and representing the West Indies.

“I can’t blame any single player for wanting to pursue cricket as a career outside of the West Indies,” Lara said, calling for empathy. “The onus is on Cricket West Indies to find a way to create, unify the efforts of the young players who want to go out, but also have them playing for us. In a series against India, we want to play good cricket against the best team in the world. So you want your best players out there.”

Using a football analogy, Lara cited Lionel Messi, who spent his entire club career in Europe but remained a dedicated and passionate cornerstone of the Argentine national team.

“Australia can do it. England can do it to keep their players loyal to their country. So we have to find a way to do that,” he said, calling for a unified effort from administrators, coaches, and players.

On the field, Lara identified batting as a critical weakness, noting the touring squad lacks a single batter with a Test average of 30. He advocated for a stronger first-class system where players are picked on proven statistics, not just potential.

“I believe that if a player is being picked on potential only and he does not have the stats to go with it, it is very difficult for him to get to this higher level,” Lara explained. He suggested that the current situation may lead to players maturing later, similar to Graham Gooch or Mike Hussey, and stressed the importance of a stronger domestic grind.

“Back in my day, you had to break records,” Lara recalled. “You carried the towel, carried the water, before you finally got in. And during that period of time, you grew, you matured. And some mature faster than others.”

CMC