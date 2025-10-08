Housing Minister David Lee granted $1m bail – $600k bail for Leong Poi

I SWEAR: Housing Minister David Lee as he took the oath of office on May 3, at President's House, St Anns. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Housing Minister and Caroni Central MP David Lee has been granted $1 million bail by the High Court.

Lee and firearms dealer Hugh Leong Poi were rearrested by police on October 7, months after a magistrate dismissed fraud charges against them relating to the alleged abuse of a tax exemption for parliamentarians on a luxury vehicle.

Lee and Leong Poi appeared before Master Lisa Singh-Phillip on October 8, where the minister was granted $1 million with a surety, while Leong Poi was granted $600,000 bail with his named surety approved by the court.

On Tuesday, a media release from the TTPS confirmed that judicial warrants (judge's warrants) were executed against both men on October 7, following instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC.

According to the release, Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro received the warrants around 12.15 pm. Lee surrendered to police just before 3 pm at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, where the warrant was executed. Leong Poi was arrested at his home in South Trinidad.

The DPP’s application was made under Section 23(5) of the Indictable Offences (Preliminary Enquiry) Act, which allows the prosecution to seek to reinstate a matter dismissed at the magistrates’ court once a judge reviews the evidence.

After they were processed, attorneys for both men applied for bail.

According to that warrant, issued by Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas, Leong Poi, of Sea View Parkway, Gulf View, La Romain, together with another person, were charged with conspiracy to defraud and misbehaviour in public office.

St Clair-Douglas said he was of the opinion that the evidence before acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles, “was sufficient to put the said Hugh Leong Poi together with another person, on trial for conspiracy to defraud and misbehaviour in public office.

“This is to command you forthwith to apprehend Hugh Leong Poi and to convey the said Hugh Leong Poi to the Port of Spain Prisons…and there deliver him to the keeper of the said prisons together with this warrant.

St Clair-Douglas signed the warrant on October 6.

On April 7, Charles upheld no-case submissions by defence attorneys, discharging the duo on allegations of conspiracy to defraud the State of $1.4 million in taxes tied to the importation of a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG valued at over $2 million.