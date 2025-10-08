From Manila with love

-

THE EDITOR: TT, my heart beats for you. Standing here in Manila, preparing for the 48th Mrs Universe Pageant, I feel the immense honour of your trust. We are not merely beautiful; we are fire, a spirit shining undeniably bright across the globe. Thank you for sending me as your representative for 2025.

Your messages are the fuel that keeps me going. But understand this: the sash and the crown are secondary. My truest mission is to serve, to uplift, empower, and build up our communities back home. True greatness isn't found in titles; it's measured by the hands we lift, the hope we ignite, and the love we plant for the next generation.

As I stand shoulder to shoulder with delegates from 130 nations, from October 1 to 8, I carry more than our flag; I carry the dreams whispered in every corner of our islands. Together, let us rise, let us shine, and let us forge every challenge into a promise of a brighter tomorrow.

May God’s unwavering grace cover our beloved nation always.

ANCILLA KIRBY-SCOTT

Mrs Universe TT 2025

Manila, Philippines