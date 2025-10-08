Divali Nagar 2025 emphasises collective welfare, social harmony
BAVINA SOOKDEO
Once again, the country will witness the National Council of Indian Culture’s Divali Nagar to be held at the Divali Nagar compound on Narsaloo Ramaya Marg, Endeavour, Chaguanas. Hosted from October 11-19, the 38th annual Divali Nagar, will carry the theme Loka Sangraha – Welfare of the World.
According to the council’s newly installed president, Surujdeo Mangaroo who has been involved in the NCIC since 1998, this year’s theme was chosen to highlight the universal values of Hindu philosophy and its relevance to contemporary society. “The concept, rooted in the Bhagavad Gita (a Hindu text), emphasises collective welfare, social harmony and the responsibility of individuals to act for the greater good rather than for personal gain,” Mangaroo explained.
Questioned on his vision as the new president, Mangaroo said, his focus in the short-term is on Divali Nagar. “My vision is to make this year’s celebration not only a cultural showcase but also a platform for unity, service and global responsibility.
“With the theme Loka Sangraha – the welfare of the world – we are reminded that Divali is more than a festival of lights; it is a call to action for each of us to bring light into the lives of others.”
Mangaroo shared that this year’s Divali Nagar promises an exciting mix of cultural performances, education and family-friendly activities – all centred around togetherness and growth. Over 150 food and commercial booths will transform the NCIC compound.
Breaking from tradition, this year’s programme will feature no competitions, but instead will introduce two new showcase nights – A Night of Emerging Superstars and A Night of Dance – to spotlight rising vocalists and dancers. “We want to give upcoming talents a grand stage,” said Mangaroo.
Visitors can also expect an educational thematic exhibition and the Yuva Manch (formerly Folk Theatre), as well as additional time of stage programming with all aspects of songs, music and dance. The festival will end on a high note, featuring audience participation and a special midnight countdown to usher in Divali day.
Mangaroo said the NCIC has engaged both the TTPS and a private security provider for parking/traffic arrangements and security for the event,. “We have met with both parties and have discussed ways and means to improve the flow of traffic.” He pointed out that traffic flow into both the north and main car parks will be one way in and one out, ensuring a smooth flow.”
Although sponsorship has been slower this year, Mangaroo remains optimistic. “The heart of Divali Nagar has always been community,” he said. “Even when funding is tight, our commitment to culture, service and the welfare of others remains steadfast.” He extended an invitation to all – “Come and immerse yourself in the beauty of our traditions, the wisdom of our heritage, and the joy of our shared humanity. May Divali Nagar 2025 inspire us all to live with compassion, to act with purpose, and to contribute to the welfare of the world.”
President Christine Kangaloo, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson are also among the guests scheduled to deliver messages throughout the nine nights.
The first Divali Nagar was held in 1986 under the leadership of the late Hansley Hanoomansingh. Today, it has evolved as a global cultural showcase and Mangaroo pointed out that the event continues to embody the NCIC’s enduring mission – to preserve, promote and share the brilliance of Indo-TT culture with the world.
The theme for Divali Nagar 2026 will be announced on the final night of this year’s celebrations.
Admission is free. Programme begins at 7 pm nightly.
The programme for Divali Nagar is as follows:
October 11 - opening night
Pandit Abhedanand Persad Sharma
Kaveesh Maharaj
Apsara Dance Company
Sabri Seepersad (Solo)
Avocat Vedic School
First Citizens Dragon Boys Tassa Group
ISHA Organisation
Sana Ragbir Ag Group Deputy CEO (Business Generation)
Minister of Culture & Community Development-Hon Michelle Benjamin MP
Chief guest - Davendranath Tancoo, MP, Minister of Finance
October 12
Charlie Beena Sangeet - (Roshni Hosein, Dev Sarran, Surendra Ramoutar, Saraswati Maharaj)
Satrupa Sesnarayan
Amritam Shakti Dance Company
Harripersad and Sons Nritya Sangam Dance Company
Charanjeet Ramsuchit and Yogeshi Maharaj
Cross Fire Tassa Group
October 13
Address by Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed
Kishan Kumarsingh (Head-Multilateral Environmental Agreements Unit)
Kamaldai Nisha Ramkissoon
Pandit Artma Maharaj and Group
Rakesh Yankaran
Radha Krishna Dancers
Nitya Aradhana Dance Group
October 14 - Night of Diplomats
Ambikha Bhim (Dance)
Kimlyn Boodram
Chandra Katwaroo
Sunanda Mohip (pannist)
Sargam International Orchestra
Dr Kamla Dhyani (MGICC/vocals)
Deepa Bhatt (MGICC/dance)
Susan Mohip Dance Company
October 15
Shiv Sangeet School of Music Shivanand Maharaj
Anjeli Rajkumar
Narendra Maharaj (basuri/saxophone)
Sherese Khan (violin)
Sitar Recital - Bhushan Parmanand
Satyam’s Dance Academy
SK Dance Academy
Ramesh Basdeo
Shivanand Basdeo
Chatak Shooting Stars Tassa Group
October 16
Arkash Carl and Sheetal Carl
Nishard Mayhroo
Sweet Tassa Academy
Bollywood Dance Company
Shaheed Ali and Hayley Paisadee
Devashish Ramdath
October 17 - Night of Emerging Superstars
T&TEC Gayatones
Vedanand Hargobin, President UWI Guild
Dr Neil Colin Gosine, Chaguanas West MP & Minister
Kaylynn Samaroo
Mia Beepath
Future Legends Music Academy
Aykeel Ali
Vinu Gunness
Sangeeta Ragoobar-Rampersad
Abhijit Anchortassoo
Vishal Surujdeo
Sachin Boodram
Sangeeta Harrypersad
Brandon Akash Maraj
Waterloo High School Tassa
October 18 - Night of Dance
Victoria Amrita Maharaj
Lornetta Ramlal-Jan
Rukminee Beepath
Suryamika Dance Group
Matilda Mandir Dance Group
Zina’s Creative Dance Academy
Krishna Kala Dance Academy
Simone’s Dance Company
Amritam Shakti Juinor Dancers
Durga Sangam Dance Company
Satyam Shivam Dancers
Tridevi Dance Company
October 19 – final night
RG the Band - (Nadia Madoo, Neeshad Sultan, Divya Gocool, Salisha Heera, Katelyn Sultan, Nisha Ramrachan (New York), Radha Renuka Mahabir, Arianna Thackurdeen)
Cyntra Sookhoo
Sabri Seepersad (solo presentation with drums)
Kiss Natraj Dance Company
Joshua Regrello
Veejai Ramkissoon (classical/ghazal)
Khalnayak Academy of Dance
Republic Bank Extraordinaires Tassa Drummers
Nisha Baksh-Lutchmedial
Rooplal Girdharie
Special feature - Midnight countdown to Divali day.
