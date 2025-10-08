Divali Nagar 2025 emphasises collective welfare, social harmony

The Apsara Dance Company perform at the Divali Nagar on October 26, 2024. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Once again, the country will witness the National Council of Indian Culture’s Divali Nagar to be held at the Divali Nagar compound on Narsaloo Ramaya Marg, Endeavour, Chaguanas. Hosted from October 11-19, the 38th annual Divali Nagar, will carry the theme Loka Sangraha – Welfare of the World.

According to the council’s newly installed president, Surujdeo Mangaroo who has been involved in the NCIC since 1998, this year’s theme was chosen to highlight the universal values of Hindu philosophy and its relevance to contemporary society. “The concept, rooted in the Bhagavad Gita (a Hindu text), emphasises collective welfare, social harmony and the responsibility of individuals to act for the greater good rather than for personal gain,” Mangaroo explained.

Questioned on his vision as the new president, Mangaroo said, his focus in the short-term is on Divali Nagar. “My vision is to make this year’s celebration not only a cultural showcase but also a platform for unity, service and global responsibility.

“With the theme Loka Sangraha – the welfare of the world – we are reminded that Divali is more than a festival of lights; it is a call to action for each of us to bring light into the lives of others.”

Mangaroo shared that this year’s Divali Nagar promises an exciting mix of cultural performances, education and family-friendly activities – all centred around togetherness and growth. Over 150 food and commercial booths will transform the NCIC compound.

Breaking from tradition, this year’s programme will feature no competitions, but instead will introduce two new showcase nights – A Night of Emerging Superstars and A Night of Dance – to spotlight rising vocalists and dancers. “We want to give upcoming talents a grand stage,” said Mangaroo.

Visitors can also expect an educational thematic exhibition and the Yuva Manch (formerly Folk Theatre), as well as additional time of stage programming with all aspects of songs, music and dance. The festival will end on a high note, featuring audience participation and a special midnight countdown to usher in Divali day.

Mangaroo said the NCIC has engaged both the TTPS and a private security provider for parking/traffic arrangements and security for the event,. “We have met with both parties and have discussed ways and means to improve the flow of traffic.” He pointed out that traffic flow into both the north and main car parks will be one way in and one out, ensuring a smooth flow.”

Although sponsorship has been slower this year, Mangaroo remains optimistic. “The heart of Divali Nagar has always been community,” he said. “Even when funding is tight, our commitment to culture, service and the welfare of others remains steadfast.” He extended an invitation to all – “Come and immerse yourself in the beauty of our traditions, the wisdom of our heritage, and the joy of our shared humanity. May Divali Nagar 2025 inspire us all to live with compassion, to act with purpose, and to contribute to the welfare of the world.”

President Christine Kangaloo, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson are also among the guests scheduled to deliver messages throughout the nine nights.

The first Divali Nagar was held in 1986 under the leadership of the late Hansley Hanoomansingh. Today, it has evolved as a global cultural showcase and Mangaroo pointed out that the event continues to embody the NCIC’s enduring mission – to preserve, promote and share the brilliance of Indo-TT culture with the world.

The theme for Divali Nagar 2026 will be announced on the final night of this year’s celebrations.

Admission is free. Programme begins at 7 pm nightly.

The programme for Divali Nagar is as follows:

October 11 - opening night

Pandit Abhedanand Persad Sharma

Kaveesh Maharaj

Apsara Dance Company

Sabri Seepersad (Solo)

Avocat Vedic School

First Citizens Dragon Boys Tassa Group

ISHA Organisation

Sana Ragbir Ag Group Deputy CEO (Business Generation)

Minister of Culture & Community Development-Hon Michelle Benjamin MP

Chief guest - Davendranath Tancoo, MP, Minister of Finance

October 12

Charlie Beena Sangeet - (Roshni Hosein, Dev Sarran, Surendra Ramoutar, Saraswati Maharaj)

Satrupa Sesnarayan

Amritam Shakti Dance Company

Harripersad and Sons Nritya Sangam Dance Company

Charanjeet Ramsuchit and Yogeshi Maharaj

Cross Fire Tassa Group

October 13

Address by Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed

Kishan Kumarsingh (Head-Multilateral Environmental Agreements Unit)

Kamaldai Nisha Ramkissoon

Pandit Artma Maharaj and Group

Rakesh Yankaran

Radha Krishna Dancers

Nitya Aradhana Dance Group

October 14 - Night of Diplomats

Ambikha Bhim (Dance)

Kimlyn Boodram

Chandra Katwaroo

Sunanda Mohip (pannist)

Sargam International Orchestra

Dr Kamla Dhyani (MGICC/vocals)

Deepa Bhatt (MGICC/dance)

Susan Mohip Dance Company

October 15

Shiv Sangeet School of Music Shivanand Maharaj

Anjeli Rajkumar

Narendra Maharaj (basuri/saxophone)

Sherese Khan (violin)

Sitar Recital - Bhushan Parmanand

Satyam’s Dance Academy

SK Dance Academy

Ramesh Basdeo

Shivanand Basdeo

Chatak Shooting Stars Tassa Group

October 16

Arkash Carl and Sheetal Carl

Nishard Mayhroo

Sweet Tassa Academy

Bollywood Dance Company

Shaheed Ali and Hayley Paisadee

Devashish Ramdath

October 17 - Night of Emerging Superstars

T&TEC Gayatones

Vedanand Hargobin, President UWI Guild

Dr Neil Colin Gosine, Chaguanas West MP & Minister

Kaylynn Samaroo

Mia Beepath

Future Legends Music Academy

Aykeel Ali

Vinu Gunness

Sangeeta Ragoobar-Rampersad

Abhijit Anchortassoo

Vishal Surujdeo

Sachin Boodram

Sangeeta Harrypersad

Brandon Akash Maraj

Waterloo High School Tassa

October 18 - Night of Dance

Victoria Amrita Maharaj

Lornetta Ramlal-Jan

Rukminee Beepath

Suryamika Dance Group

Matilda Mandir Dance Group

Zina’s Creative Dance Academy

Krishna Kala Dance Academy

Simone’s Dance Company

Amritam Shakti Juinor Dancers

Durga Sangam Dance Company

Satyam Shivam Dancers

Tridevi Dance Company

October 19 – final night

RG the Band - (Nadia Madoo, Neeshad Sultan, Divya Gocool, Salisha Heera, Katelyn Sultan, Nisha Ramrachan (New York), Radha Renuka Mahabir, Arianna Thackurdeen)

Cyntra Sookhoo

Sabri Seepersad (solo presentation with drums)

Kiss Natraj Dance Company

Joshua Regrello

Veejai Ramkissoon (classical/ghazal)

Khalnayak Academy of Dance

Republic Bank Extraordinaires Tassa Drummers

Nisha Baksh-Lutchmedial

Rooplal Girdharie

Special feature - Midnight countdown to Divali day.