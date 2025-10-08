Daryan Warner among 12 appointed to SporTT board

Members of SporTT's newly appointed board of directors. Among them are chairman Kester Lendor, second fom left front row, and son of Jack Warner, Daryan, third from right back row. PHOTO COURTESY SPORTT -

The Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) has appointed a 12-member board of directors.

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs (MYSA) Phillip Watts ushered in the newly-appointed board at a ceremony held at Nicholas Tower in Port of Spain, on October 8.

Kester Lendor was appointed chairman with Shaun Teekasingh deputy chairman.

Among the appointed directors are Daryan Warner, son of former vice-president of Fifa Jack Warner, Lester Lal, Hayden Duke, Nefertari Kernahan, Sharon Winchester, Kavita Karamsingh, Adrian Ali, Ndu-Bisi Hall, Darren Ali and Deryck Mathura.

Warner's SporTT appointment came despite him waiving indictment in the US on October 25, 2013, and pleading guilty to a three-count information charging him with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and the structuring of financial transactions.

He also forfeited over $1.1 million around the time of his plea and agreed to pay a second forfeiture money judgment at the time of sentencing, a US Justice Department statement said during that time.

A MSYA statement on October 8 said the board’s appointment is a “significant step towards strengthening the governance and leadership of SporTT.”

It added that the new board is poised to lead SporTT “with renewed focus and commitment to advancing sport development across TT, ensuring enhanced governance, accountability and operational efficiency in promoting national sporting excellence.”

Watts expressed confidence that the collective expertise and dedication of the newly appointed board members will significantly contribute to SporTT’s strategic vision and foster transformational growth in the country’s sporting sector.”