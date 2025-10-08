Country needs leaders of tomorrow

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: When Dr Keith Rowley announced his retirement and Stuart Young was positioned as his successor, I believed our country was about to enter a new chapter of youthful leadership. It signalled hope for fresh thinking and long-term planning.

Yet, today we find ourselves with Kamla Persad-Bissessar at 73, the oldest elected prime minister in our history, and now Jearlean John, 65, stepping up as acting prime minister. Instead of renewal, TT seems locked in a cycle of recycling leaders well past the age when most citizens retire.

The disadvantages are clear. Older leaders often lack the stamina to push reforms with urgency. Their worldview may be shaped by outdated political battles, leaving them less in tune with the aspirations of younger generations. This can stunt innovation at a time when our country desperately needs bold solutions for crime, climate change, and economic diversification.

Experience is valuable, but leadership must also reflect energy, adaptability, and future focus. If TT continues to rely on leaders at the twilight of their careers, we risk sidelining the very people, our youth, who will inherit the burdens of today’s decisions.

It is time for our politics to embrace generational change. Our nation deserves leaders who are not only capable, but also connected to the future they are shaping.

OSEI BENN

D'Abadie