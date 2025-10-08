Chief of Defence Staff sacked – replaced by Coast Guard commander

SACKED: Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel whose tenure as Chief of Defence Staff terminated. FILE PHOTO -

AIR Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel has had his contract as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) terminated, effective October 7.

Newsday understands that President Christine Kangaloo, acting on advice of the Government, has appointed Coast Guard Commander Don Polo as the new CDS.

The sudden change is said to have triggered a wave of concern among senior Defence Force officers.

Daniel, whose term in office was extended past his retirement by the former PNM administration, was expected to demit office on November 5.

More as this story develops.