CAL wins 9th straight World Travel award

Samantha Faucher, Caribbean Airlines airport representative, St Lucia, second from left, collects an award at the World Travel Awards - Caribbean and North American ceremony, St Lucia, October 4. -

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has once agin been recognised as the Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand, copping the title for the ninth consecutive time at the 32nd Annual World Travel Awards, on October 4 in St Lucia.

The award was accepted on behalf of the airline by Samantha Faucher, Caribbean Airlines’ airport representative, St Lucia, at the Caribbean & North America gala ceremony, Sandals Grande Saint Lucian.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries; and is globally recognised as the hallmark of quality in global travel and tourism.

In a media release on October 8, CAL said through its expansive route network, dedicated service, and commitment to regional integration, it continues to elevate the standard for aviation excellence in the region.

"This latest accolade reaffirms the airline’s unwavering commitment to delivering value, reliability, and a uniquely Caribbean experience to its customers," CAL said.

The airline was also nominated in three other categories: Caribbean’s Leading Airline, Caribbean’s Leading Cabin Crew and Caribbean’s Leading In-flight Magazine (Caribbean Beat).

CAL said over the past year, it has expanded its network into the French Caribbean, now connecting 28 destinations across North and South America and the wider Caribbean. It has also introduced innovative enhancements to its airport baggage handling systems and refined its product offerings to better meet evolving customer needs.