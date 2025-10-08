Abasali, Seechan cop Central Zone veterans table tennis crowns

RIAD Abasali and Franklyn Seechan were crowned champions of the Central Zone Veterans Table Tennis Tournament which served off at Guaracara Table Tennis Club in Pointe-a-Pierre on October 4.

Abasali came up trumps in the age 45-60 division while Seechan rolled back the years with a top finish in the over 60.

Representing Servivors, Abasali outclassed three opponents on his way to the title, climaxing with a fighting 14-12, 11-7, 11-8 triumph over Oxford’s Anthony Laquis in the final.

Earlier on, he defeated Guaracara’s Steve Carter 3-1 after losing the opening set 10-12, but rallying back to churn out an 11-7, 11-4, 12-10 result.

In the semis, Abasali got past Powergen’s Anil Ramlakhan 11-8, 12-10, 11-7 before bettering Laquis in the trophy match.

Guaracara’s Wesely Dookhoo, the other losing semi-finalist, went on to claim bronze courtesy a, 11-9, 11-5, 11-9 win over Ramlakhan in the third place playoff.

And in the over 60 final, Seechan (Renegades) clawed back from a first-set loss to oust CVS’ Harnarine Moonisar 3-1 in the title match. Seechan slipped to an 11-13 first-set defeat but bounced back to take the next three sets 11-8, 11-5, 11-9 and hoist the 2025 crown.

On his way to the trophy, Seechan battled past CTTC’s Satash Jodhan 3-0 and CVS’ Donald Humphrey 3-1.

Oxford’s Bob Roopnarine held on to bronze medal position when he topped Humhrey 11-4, 1-11, 11-6, 11-4 in the third place match.