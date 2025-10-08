$90,000 bail for attorney on firearm charges

An attorney arrested at his Chaguanas home on the weekend was granted $90,000 bail by a Chaguanas magistrate on October 7.

Anton Grantum was granted $90,000 bail by Magistrate Marissa Gomez after appearing virtually to answer firearm and ammunition charges.

Grantum, 31, is charged with two counts of possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a firearm. As part of his bail conditions, Grantum must report to the Chaguanas Police Station on the first Saturday of every month. He is expected to return to court on November 4.

According to police, between 4 am and 8 am on October 4, officers from the Chaguanas Policing District conducted an anti-crime exercise under the TTPS strategic plan. The operation was monitored by Supt Glodon, co-ordinated by ASPs Hernandez and Harrylal, and supervised by Insp Joseph and Sgt Ramsumair.

Around 4.30 am, officers of the Chaguanas Crime Patrol and the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) Area North executed a search warrant at a house in Julie Mango Drive, Woodford Gardens.

Acting under Section 12 of the Emergency Power Regulations 2025, police conducted a body camera–recorded search and allegedly found a black plastic bag containing 11 cylindrical brass objects resembling 9mm ammunition.

Police said the occupant failed to produce documentation or permits for the items and was arrested under Section 16:01 of the Firearms Act. Officers later searched an office on Ramsarran Street, Chaguanas, where they reportedly discovered a black Sig Sauer P290 pistol, with a magazine, and 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition, hidden in a desk compartment.

The firearm was processed by Crime Scene Investigators and a suspect was cautioned and arrested.