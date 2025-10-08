2 in court over $29m ganja bust

APPROXIMATELY three weeks after police and Coast Guard officers arrested two men and seized over $29 million worth of high-grade marijuana from a vessel at sea, the accused appeared before a High Court master on October 6.

Mitra Balchan, 42, of La Brea, and Caesar Geraldo Rodriguez Calzadilla, 33, of San Juan, were jointly charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. They were denied bail.

A police statement issued on October 8 said the two men appeared before Master Ambrose Persadsingh at the South Criminal Court.

The matter was adjourned to April 10, 2026.

According to reports, Coast Guard personnel were on patrol in the Gulf of Paria, off Point Fortin, around 2.18 am on September 12, when they intercepted a vessel.

Three men reportedly jumped overboard.

Two of the men were recovered, and 268 packages containing marijuana, with a total weight of 292.68 kilogrammes, were allegedly found on the vessel.

The men were charged following advice from acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man from Caroni was arrested for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking by officers of the Central Division Task Force during an anti-crime exercise conducted between 3.30 pm and 8 pm on October 7.

The suspect was found with 1.2 kilos of marijuana.

During the exercise, police also searched several areas, including Enterprise, Chaguanas, Felicity, Charlieville, Cunupia, and Caroni.

Investigations are ongoing.