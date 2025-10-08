2 acquitted of charge of murdering policeman

After weeks of testimony, two people who went on trial for the 2015 murder of police constable Montgomery Guy, have been acquitted by the High Court.

Justice Trevor Jones delivered his verdict on October 1, ruling there was no direct or circumstantial evidence linking Abdias Julien and Khadija Robertson to the officer’s killing.

Both were found not guilty after a judge-alone trial at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain. The trial began on September 2 and concluded on September 15.

The State was represented by prosecutors Solange Devenish and Josiah Soo-Hon, while Robertson was defended by Michelle Ali, Chimere Gibson-Wadi and Laurina Ramkaran all of the Public Defenders’ Department. Julien was represented by Darryl Douglas and Renee Atwell, also from the Public Defenders' Department.

At the trial, prosecutors tendered 37 formal admissions and called three witnesses who gave evidence and were cross-examined by defence attorneys. Robertson testified in her defence and was questioned by her own attorney and the prosecution.

In handing down his ruling, Justice Jones held that the prosecution had not established a case to implicate either of the accused. He ruled “there was no direct nor indirect evidence” against them.

Guy, 49, who had 13 years of service, was off duty when he was said to have picked up two passengers on Agra Street, St James. He was shot in the head by one of the occupants, who later escaped.

Guy, who was assigned to the La Horquetta Highway Patrol Division at the time, died at the St James Hospital on October 4, 2015. He was a single parent.