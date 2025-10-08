$1m in drugs missing, cop on $250k bail

Packages of compressed marijuana seized by police on September 6 during a raid at Macoya Industrial Estate. Some of the packages went missing while in storage at the Barataria Police Station. - Photo courtesy TTPS

A police constable with five years' service has been granted $250,000 bail by the High Court on a charge of misbehaviour in public office arising from the alleged larceny of a quantity of marijuana, which formed court exhibits; and tampering of the items at the Barataria Police Station in September.

PC Kerdell Bernard Castillo appeared before Master Adia Mohamed at the Port-of-Spain Criminal Court on October 6.

Castillo was granted bail of $250,000 with a surety. As part of the bail conditions, he must reside at his current home address unless a formal application for variation is submitted and approved by the court. He was also ordered to immediately surrender his passport to the Registrar of the High Court.

According to police reports, the charge stems from an incident reported on September 15, when officers at the Barataria Police Station discovered that several exhibits, including 27 black plastic packages of marijuana, had been removed and replaced with Styrofoam, red bricks, and grass. The exhibits were originally lodged at the station on September 6, as part of an active High Court matter and secured in the station’s strong room.

Investigations revealed that between September 11 and 14, the drugs were allegedly accessed in the strong room on multiple occasions, and portions of the exhibits were removed. The matter was immediately reported and referred to the Professional Standards Bureau.

The missing drugs were said to be worth more than $1 million. They were part of a larger haul seized during an anti-crime operation at the Macoya Industrial Estate. Officers had acted on intelligence about an alleged drug shipment, leading to the arrests of three men, ages 26 to 42, from Trincity and Chaguanas, for possession of cannabis for trafficking.

The investigation was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence and Investigations, Natasha George, and supervised by ACP Richard Smith, Snr Supt Kirk, Supt Jankee, WASP Bacchus, W/Insp Guy, and Ag Insp Smith, along with other members of the bureau.