Woman, 75, robbed after entering 'PH' taxi in Chaguanas

- File photo

An elderly woman from Freeport was robbed of $120 worth of grocery items, cash, and personal items after getting into a white wagon she believed to be a ‘PH’ taxi in Chaguanas on October 6.

According to police reports, around 2 pm, the 75-year-old victim was on Eleanor Street near Naipaul’s Supermarket waiting for transportation when she got into the wagon.

The car went along the Southern Main Road but soon diverted onto St John Street and then to Orange Field Road, Chase Village, where it came to a stop.

The driver got out of the car, opened the back passenger door, pulled the woman out, and announced a robbery. The victim was robbed of several grocery items, a Samsung cellphone worth $1,000, an ID card, bank cards and $400 in cash.

The suspect then got back into the car and drove off along St John Street towards Orange Field Road, and out of view. The victim reported to the police that another man was in the front passenger seat at the time of the robbery.

The driver is described as being of East Indian descent, medium build, and dark brown in complexion. The front-seat passenger, also of East Indian descent, was slim-built, brown in complexion, and wore a surgical mask.

Officers from the Central Division searched for the suspects without success. PC Rampersad is leading the investigation.