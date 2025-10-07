Trinidad and Tobago, Korea explore new investment opportunities

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers, left, and Korean Ambassador Seijoong Kwoon, cut a cake at the Korean National Day reception, to celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain, on October 2. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

AFTER 40 years of diplomatic relations, Trinidad and Tobago and the Republic of Korea are exploring new investment opportunities.

In a news release on October 7, the Ministry of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development said, Minister of Planning Dr Kennedy Swaratsingh met Seijoong Kwon, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Trinidad and Tobago, on October 2.

The meeting, that took place at the ministry in Port of Spain, underscored the long-standing bilateral relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and the Republic of Korea, marked by years of meaningful partnership, mutual respect, and co-operation, the release said.

Discussions, the release said, focused on strengthening ties and advancing collaboration in strategic areas of mutual interest.

Key areas explored included:

●Revitalisation of the city of Port of Spain – sharing experiences and exploring opportunities for urban renewal projects towards economic diversification, waste management and transportation.

●Artificial intelligence and technology – promoting innovation, digital advancement, and capacity-building.

Investment Opportunities – identifying sectors for future collaboration and growth such as retail, ICT, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and manufacturing .

●Marine deep-sea exploration – exchanging knowledge and expertise in sustainable marine resource management, research and deep water exploration.

Both parties expressed optimism about deepening bilateral co-operation, with an emphasis on advancing sustainable development, economic growth, and technological innovation.

It added, Minister Swaratsingh extended appreciation to the ambassador for their continued friendship and reaffirmed Trinidad and Tobago’s commitment to furthering collaboration for the benefit of both nations.

On October 2, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea celebrated the 40 years of diplomatic relations with Trinidad and Tobago at the HyaTrinidad and Tobago Regency Trinidad, Port of Spain.

The event was attended by Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers and Kwoon.