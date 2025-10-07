TPP opens nomination for THA election candidates

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, right, and Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith Brebnor, left, after their election as political leader and deputy leader of the Tobago People's Party on August 7, 2024. The TPP has opened nominations for candidates for the Tobago House of Assembly election. No date has been set for the poll. - Photo courtesy the Tobago People's Party.

With the term of the current Farley Augustine-led Tobago House of Assembly (THA) coming to an end in about two months, Tobago parties are gearing up for the next election.

On October 5, the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) officially opened its nomination process for all 15 electoral districts across the island.

According to a press release sent out by the organisation, the nomination process ends on October 17.

Contacted for further information, the party’s public relations and communications officer Tynielle Jack declined comment.

“All information concerning the nomination process was indicated in the press release. No further details can be given until after October 17 at 11.59 pm when nomination closes.”

According to the guidelines for nominations, any district council/party group/member shall complete the party nomination form for each recommended nominee and attach all supporting documents.

Forms, it said, must be signed by at least six members of the TPP within the electoral district the nominee wishes to contest.

“Each proposer shall be permitted to nominate only one nominee for any given electoral district. The party executive, through its election committee will verify that all nominations meet eligibility criteria, including membership status and compliance with other party policies.”

Candidates, it said will undergo a vetting process that may include interviews, ranking, and background checks.

“The party executive, through its screening committee may meet with the recommending party groups/district counsel to discuss the strengths of the recommended nominee. Subject to the vetting process and the recommendations provided, and in accordance with the provisions of the party’s constitution, the political leader will make the final announcement regarding the approved candidates for the respective electoral districts.”

Proposed candidates, it said must be registered and financial members of the TPP or, upon acceptance of their nomination, must demonstrate a willingness to become a member.

“All fields on the nomination form must be fully completed. Ensure all requested responses are provided and the relevant supporting document is attached. Nomination forms will be accessible via our online platform only. Completed forms must be submitted via our online platform no later than 11.59 pm on October 17th, 2025.”

The TPP currently holds 13 of Tobago's 15 THA seats and both parliamentary seats, forming the THA executive led by Augustine following their 2022 split from the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

On the other hand, leader of the PDP Watson Duke said his party is ready to contest all 15 electoral districts. His party, he said has been “quietly screening candidates for some time and is more than ready.”

“The process continues basically for us.

“We go into the communities, we ask people, and we have our own unique way of getting the best persons or the best person for the job within the community,” Duke said.

Further asked if he was ready, should the date be called, he said, “We are more than ready.”

In August, the (PNM) Tobago Council announced it had completed its screening process and selected 15 candidates to contest the upcoming THA election. The process began in June and involved 35 individuals offering themselves to service across the island’s electoral districts.

In a July press release, the PNM described the exercise as a “rigorous and participatory process,” adding that the final slate represented a mix of youth and experience. The party said it is ready to serve Tobago again and prepared to “answer the call of the people whenever required.”

While, political leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus said in March the IDA called for both General and THA aspirants to submit their letters of interest in offering themselves for office.

“Over the months, those persons have been connecting with people in their communities and assisting the vulnerable in many ways. As we move into another phase of the campaign, we will complete the final stages of choosing the candidate for respective areas by middle of November.”

The THA’s term will end on December 6, initiating another election which is expected to happen within three months after the expiration.