Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute gives thanks for 28 years of service

Alana Holder-Findley, acting CEO of the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute delivers welcome remarks at the institute’s 28th anniversary thanksgiving service. -

Prayers, music and words of thanksgiving filled the Heritage Auditorium at the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (THTI) Campus, Blenheim, Mt St George, as the Institute celebrated its 28th anniversary with a thanksgiving service on September 26.

Guided by the theme 28 Years Strong: United in Faith, Grounded in Purpose, the service brought together government officials, religious leaders, students, staff and industry partners in a moving celebration of gratitude, reflection and renewed mission, said a media release.

In her welcome remarks, acting CEO Alana Holder-Findley, expressed pride and gratitude for the institute’s journey, noting that for nearly three decades, THTI has stood as a beacon of hospitality and tourism education in Tobago. She emphasised that the anniversary theme was not merely a slogan but a living testament of the institute’s role in nurturing talent, inspiring innovation and transforming lives.

“When we say ‘United in Faith,’ this tells us that even though we come from different walks of life, we share one belief that THTI has a future worth building. Faith is what keeps us going when the journey gets tough, and faith is what keeps us together. ‘Grounded in Purpose’ means we know why we are here. THTI is not just a school, it is a catalyst. We are shaping leaders, innovators, and professionals who will carry Tobago and, by extension, Trinidad’s tourism and hospitality industry into the future,” Holder-Findley told the gathering.

She reminded attendees that THTI’s story is still being written, and that each person present holds a pen in shaping its future. Building on this message of purpose and resilience, remarks were delivered on behalf of assemblyman Zorisha Hackett, Secretary of the Division of Education, Research and Technology, by Ann Second, technical advisor at the division. She commended THTI’s role in advancing education and economic development in Tobago, and urged attendees to take collective responsibility for shaping its future.

“The future of THTI lies in your hands and it is a collective response we have to give. It is never good to give up, surrender, or just ride the wave. The courage found in whatever religious body or social organisation you belong to, means that whenever you are present, you are to stand up for what is good and right,” Second said.

She also shared her vision of “more creativity coming out of THTI, more decisions being made at every level of the Institute, greater achievements, increased student enrolment and more independence in the years ahead.”

The service featured reflections from religious leaders Reverend Adolf Davis, Pastor Lowell Ottley and Pulwaty Beepath, whose messages of service, gratitude, renewal and resilience resonated deeply with the audience. Their words were complemented by worship sessions, student-led prayers, a moving monologue and musical interludes that together created an atmosphere of thanksgiving, blending faith, culture and community. Students in particular stood out as symbols of continuity and promise, reminding all present that THTI’s legacy is being carried into the future through their voices and talents, the release said.

The event concluded with tokens of appreciation presented to the faith leaders, Second on behalf of Hackett and the musicians, as well as a heartfelt vote of thanks to stakeholders, staff and students who continue to support the Institute’s mission.

This year’s observance not only reflected on THTI’s 28-year journey but also reaffirmed its enduring role in preparing Tobago and by extension, Trinidad’s workforce for the demands of a dynamic global tourism industry.