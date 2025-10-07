Tancoo, Padarath confident about budget's passage

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo -

BOTH Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo and Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives Barry Padarath are confident that the 2025/2026 budget will be passed in Parliament without any problems.

They expressed their optimism on October 7, hours after a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) indicated the budget will be presented by Tancoo on October 13 at 1.30 pm. It is the UNC government's first budget since the April 28 general election.

In a WhatsApp comment, Tancoo told Newsday, "If it's not passed by October 31, then it will be passed after." He made no other comment about the budget.

In a separate WhatsApp comment, Padarath said, "There is nothing in law which says the budget must be read within the first week of October." Padarath, who is also a Minister in the OPM and Public Utilities Minister, said government considered several factors in determining the date.

"In determining the budget date, we did take into consideration...in terms of meeting different deadlines and timelines for debate."

Padarath said debate in the House usually lasts four to five days and then "you go into the (House) Standing Finance Committee which will examine the heads of expenditure over a five-day period."

He added, "That will take us ten days." Padarath did not rule out weekend parliamentary sittings. "Parliament can sit on a Saturday and a Sunday if necessary." He was confident Parliament could debate and pass the budget before month end.

"So most definitely we will complete the exercise by October 31." Padarath said he expects the exercise to be a very smooth transition.

"Many of us (MPs) are not new to the Parliament and not new to the budgetary process."

He repeated, "I expect it will be a very smooth transition in addressing all of the issues that may arise and on questions and concerns that may be raised."

After Tancoo presents the budget on October 13, the House's standing orders allow the opposition's first responder to the budget, three days to prepare their response. Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles will respond to the budget on October 17 and speak for the same length of time that Tancoo does when he presents the budget.

Government and parliament sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said given the numbers in the House, it will be up to the government to determine when to end the debate, once all 13 opposition MPs have spoken. The UNC has 26 MPs in the House and the Tobago People's Party (TPP) has two.

Sources said after Beckles finishes her contribution, it is possible for the House to conclude its budget debate within the space of two days if it sits late into the night, early into the morning and on weekends. This could mean the House sitting on October 18, one day before Divali. (October 20).

Should the House end its debate before October 20, its Standing Finance Committee could deliberate on the budget and approve it between October 21-24 (four days).

This would allow the Senate to debate the budget from October 27-29. The Senate's standing orders forbid it from voting on money bills, such as the budget.

Should the Senate's budget debate end on or before October 29, there will be a two to three day period to send the budget to President Christine Kangaloo for assent and proclamation into law.

On October 6, a UNC post on social media claimed Tancoo would deliver the budget on October 13. The post was removed shortly after questions were raised about it. In an interview, Persad-Bissessar blamed "leaked info" for the confusion which that post created.

On the change in Cabinet responsibilities which was announced in a Gazette notice dated October 4, Tancoo said, "The shifts in portfolio responsibilities are really functional realignment designed to improve efficiencies and effectiveness in government and governance."

Within those changes, Tancoo took responsibility for matters relating to the National Health Insurance System and the Export-Import Bank of TT Ltd (Eximbank) from Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe and Trade, Investment and Tourism Minister Satyakama Maharaj, respectively.

Tancoo promised to deal with these new responsibilities "effectively and efficiently." He did not elaborate. All of these changes were made in accordance with Section 79(1) of the Constitution.