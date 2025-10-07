Siparia suspect hospitalised after being found with stolen items

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

A man is hospitalised under police guard after being found on the afternoon of October 6 with items stolen from a store in Siparia.

According to police reports, around 2.30 pm on October 4, the victim, 33, who is the owner of Alisha’s Variety and Culture Shop at High Street, Siparia, secured his business by locking all doors and windows before leaving.

He returned around 8.30 am on October 6 and discovered the shop had been broken into.

Upon inspection, he found that a quantity of items, including incense, men’s and women’s underwear, beaded chains, earrings, hand bands, copper bracelets, Ras oils, and men’s slippers, were missing. The quantity and value of the items are yet to be determined.

Investigators believe the perpetrator gained entry by prying open the galvanised roofing at the back of the shop and leaving through a steel door on the side.

Police were alerted, and WPC Montano, along with PCs Telesford and Francis, responded and began gathering evidence.

Further investigations led to a development later that day.

Around 5.10 pm on October 6, the victim went to Gamble Street, Siparia, and discovered a semi-conscious man lying on the side of the roadway near Park Ridge 2. The man, who was shirtless and barefoot, had multiple bruises and was bleeding from the face.

A cardboard box containing an assortment of incense and a pair of green and black Nike slippers were found next to him.

The man, who is from the area, has no fixed place of abode.

He was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility and later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was warded in the intensive care unit in stable condition, under police guard. WPC Montano is leading the investigation.