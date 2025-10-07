Sacrifice and fulfilment: Heart of an educator's journey

-

THE WORLD commemorated World Teachers' Day on October 5, and today TTUTA takes time out to salute this group of people who are truly unsung heroes and often taken for granted. Teaching is often described as a noble profession. But behind this idealism lies the reality shaped by long hours, emotional investment and often personal sacrifice. Educators by the very nature of their work give of themselves unselfishly – time, energy, patience and passion.

Yet for many, this path is also deeply fulfilling; it will not be exchanged for any other job. The unique blend of sacrifice and fulfilment defines the true essence of being an educator. As the American philosopher William James once said, “The great use of life is to spend it for something that will outlast it.”

This idea captures the heart of teaching: investing in something greater than oneself. While many professions yield immediate recognition or material rewards, education is about planting seeds that may not bloom for years, sometimes decades, but the impact can last a lifetime.

From the outside, the sacrifices educators make are not always visible. There is the obvious: hours spent planning lessons, grading papers, purchasing classroom supplies with their own money, or staying after school to complete extra work because of the desire to see students excel. But the deeper sacrifice often goes unnoticed.

Teachers often carry the emotional weight of their students. From those facing poverty and neglect to those facing trauma from abuse, educators are often relied upon to provide sanctuary for their students. This is done frequently at personal sacrifice and requires a significant amount of mental and emotional labour, yet it is done out of a sense of duty and purpose.

Nelson Mandela famously said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Teachers do not just understand this, they live it, firm in the belief that theirs is a transformative power like no other. They enter a social contract – a sacred undertaking to unlock the innate power of their students. Teaching offers a rare kind of fulfilment, one that is not transactional but deeply relational and purposeful.

It is the distinctive driving force to persevere against the odds to bring out the best in the worst student. There is that quiet joy in seeing that struggling student finally grasping that concept, in witnessing the growth of confidence over the school year, or seeing a former student return to say, “You made a difference in my life” or simply, “Thank you for believing in me.” The confessions and acknowledgements of past students are powerful motivational incentives for many teachers, reflecting their intangible and life-changing legacy.

These moments, though small and sporadic, are profound and provide the inspiration for teachers to endure. They sometimes even serve to reinforce commitment and reaffirm purpose, especially when one’s emotional quotient is ebbing. Khalil Gibran, writing in The Prophet, stated, “You give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give.” Teaching is undoubtedly one of the purest expressions of this sentiment. It is a profession rooted in giving, not for recognition, but for transformation.

In many parts of the world, educators remain underpaid, undervalued and politically overlooked. They are frequently asked to do more with less, to perform a myriad of roles simultaneously; picking up the slack where other significant adults in the lives of their children fail, while simultaneously facing increasing scrutiny, accountability and even condemnation. This imbalance can often lead to exhaustion and disillusionment.

It is here that society must remember to honour its educators, not only with words but with policies, respect and support. As John Dewey, the father of progressive education, emphasised, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” If we truly believe this then investing in education is not optional, it is an imperative and a precondition to the creation of the better future we envision.

The nirvana teachers find is not always immediate or quantifiable. This is where self-actualisation and sacrifice merge. Teachers do not give merely to lose; they give to shape. Their legacy is not predicated in applause, but in the lives they touch. Henry Adams once said, “A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.”

In a world that often measures worth in numbers, teachers remind us that true value lies in service, sacrifice and the fulfilment that comes from making a difference – one student, one lesson, one day at a time.