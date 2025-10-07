Physical Therapy Month : Moving beyond misconceptions

Kevin Macintyre assists a patient during a physiotherapy session -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

October is observed as Physical Therapy Month and for physiotherapist Kevin Macintyre, with over a decade of experience both locally and abroad, the observance is a chance to educate the public and dispel some common myths about his profession.

“I do believe there is a huge misunderstanding with regard to the role of physiotherapy,” Macintyre stressed. “Many think we only do massages or manual techniques. The general population think it is a passive experience and do not see it as the afflicted individual has work to do. There needs to be more public education on its benefits.”

Macintyre’s path into physiotherapy was shaped by family members who were involved in the medical field but also by his own personal struggles as a young athlete.

“I sustained several sprained ankles and wrists, a twisted knee and a back injury – all before age 12,” he said. “Those past experiences helped me to connect with many of the athletes during a stint at SPORTT, which reaffirmed my belief that physiotherapy was the career for me.”

Armed with a bachelor's of human performance from Howard University, USA, a massage therapy diploma from Northern Virginia School of Therapeutic Massage, USA and a master's of physiotherapy from York St John University in the UK, Macintyre has since built a practice spanning his own clinic at Bretton Hall, Port of Spain, home visits, Doctor’s Inn and even travelling with sports teams.

Not just sport injury recovery

For many, physiotherapy is synonymous with sports injury recovery – but Macintyre explained its scope is much broader. “Physiotherapy can be divided into three main subtypes: musculoskeletal, neurological and respiratory. Many know physiotherapists only to focus on helping individuals restore movement, strength and balance, but we have a much wider scope than most realise.”

Macintyre drew an example – a respiratory physiotherapist may be required to suction (remove mucus from the lungs) of tracheostomy patients (a cut on the throat that bypasses the upper airway). “This skill is not practiced in the TT hospital setting and so many physiotherapists locally focus on musculoskeletal and neurological physiotherapy.”

He also drew a distinction between physiotherapy and related fields. He explained, “From my understanding, physiotherapy helps the individual so that they may interact within their environment better; occupational therapy helps alter the environment to help the individual and works on the mental processes of accomplishing daily activities. Both aim to help the individual maintain independence but use differing paths.”

When asked about the conditions he most often treats, Macintyre mentioned a myriad of conditions – ankle sprains, low back pain/sciatica, shoulder issues, post-stroke, Parkinson’s disease, hip and knee replacements, neck pain and stiffness.

Interestingly, he has noticed a growing number of lifestyle-related cases. “I have been experiencing an increasing number of stroke patients,” he said. “However, most of my experience has been with sport and low back pain (which) is a fairly common issue, even in the general population.”

Challenges remain

While physiotherapy offers tremendous benefits, challenges remain. Macintyre highlighted cost as a major deterrent: “…many avoid therapy due to the cost.” In addition, delays in seeking treatment often limit the outcome. “When I returned from England, one of the things I noticed was the extensive delay between an event and when patients sought help, particularly with post-stroke patients.”

He indicated also that a shortage of therapists in the public sector compounds the problem, leaving many without timely care. “There is also a lack of reliable evidence to assist medical practitioners, administrators and government officials in determining the best course of action to prevent and/or guide the treatment of various conditions,” he added.

Despite the obstacles, the physiotherapist has no shortage of success stories. “My claim to fame would be helping an athlete recover from a grade two (partial tear) ankle injury.” In this particular case the doctor advised that plasma rich platelets (PRP) would be beneficial, but we were able to avoid the need for that and recover in just one week,” he shared. “The healing time for such an injury usually takes about six weeks…I was able to see the athlete on the same day of the injury and begin a treatment protocol. By the fourth session (about one week later), she was able to perform complex hopping movements hopping movements on land, and restricted activities in the pool. After two weeks post-injury, she was fully recovered.”

Supports ageing population

Macintyre is clear that physiotherapy is not only for athletes or post-surgical patients. It plays a vital role in supporting the ageing population, where falls are a major concern. “After age 65 the risk of falling increases. Scientists estimate that one in three adults could fall, and in half of those cases, the patient probably has a history of falling, or stumbling” he explained. “Physiotherapy can be utilised as a preventative tool and as a cost-effective countermeasure to hospital bills and related costs.”

Even for those not in therapy, small steps at home can go a long way. The physiotherapist recommends walking, stretching and performing simple exercises. These he said are “underrated.” He advised “There is a wealth of information available on the internet, particularly on YouTube. Find a channel you enjoy and keep moving. If getting on the floor is difficult for instance you could look for chair workouts or do them in bed. Be open to suggestions and find creative solutions.”

Don't wait until it’s too late

Macintyre’s overarching advice is don’t wait until it’s too late. “Visits to a physiotherapist may be just as important as visiting your doctor for annual check-ups,” he said further noting that it would be ideal for physiotherapy to be accessible to everyone, but this is not the reality. “Given that many think physiotherapists only do massages they often wait for a doctor to refer. By this time, it may be too late as the condition has progressed to the point where surgery may be necessary and rehabilitation will be required afterwards.”

As the world marks Physical Therapy Month, his call is for greater awareness and recognition of the field. “It all comes down to awareness and asking the right questions,” he concluded, adding that physiotherapy can help individuals not only recover from injury but also prevent complications and live with better quality of life.