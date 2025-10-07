Penny warns public service faces shutdown if budget's not passed by October 31

Opposition Leader during a debate in the House of Representatives on September 12. At her side is Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert and St Ann's East MP Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles says the UNC has placed Trinidad and Tobago in a state of confusion by its delay in presenting the 2025/2026 budget in Parliament and making cabinet portfolio changes which she said made no sense.

Beckles, who is also PNM political leader, warned the failure to pass the budget on time can have negative consequences for the country. She said if the budget is not passed and assented to before October 31, "the Public Service will be forced to cease operations from November 1 until the budget exercise is completed, passed and assented to by Her Excellency."

She expressed these concerns in a statement on October 6.

In a statement on October 7, the Ministry of Finance said the budget will be presented in Parliament on October 13 at 1.30 pm.

A notice with this date was circulated on social media on October 6 but was subsequently withdrawn and described as fake.

Beckles said the nation should be concerned about both issues but more so about the fact that government has been unable to treat with the simple matter of announcing a budget date.

At a news conference at the Opposition Leader's Office, Port of Spain, former finance minister Colm Imbert said a "normal" government would have presented this year's budget on October 6. Imbert, who is Diego Martin North/East MP, said this would comfortably facilitate a process for the opposition leader to respond to the budget (on October 10), the House of Representatives to debate the budget for five days, its Standing Finance Committee to analyse the budget for its mandatory five days under the House standing orders, the Senate to debate the budget for about three days and the budget to be sent to the President within a period of two days. Imbert said this entire exercise should take approximately 20 days.

Beckles supported this view.

But she said the UNC has thrown a simple process into needless disarray.

"Instead of this routine process, the country is left in total and absolute confusion tonight, as a UNC minister published a budget date on social media, then quickly retracted it without explanation."

Beckles said, "Citizens are now more bewildered than ever. As it stands, there is barely enough time remaining to complete the necessary steps before October 31, one month after the end."

In TT, government's financial year begins on October 31 and ends on September 30 of the following year. The budget, which outlines government spending for this period must be presented to Parliament within the new financial year.

This means the 2024/2025 financial year ended on September 30 and the 2025/2026 financial year began on October 1. The latter ends on September 30, 2026.

Beckles also questioned the absence of Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal from Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's delegation which met last week with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on critical discussions with respect to cross border energy resources with Venezuela.

"This lack of clarity and leadership in the energy sector may well have contributed to Standard & Poor’s recent 'downgrade' to a negative outlook for TT."

Beckles said this assessment "contrasts sharply with the stability and investment-grade ratings maintained under the PNM government between 2015 and 2025."

On the changes in certain Cabinet portfolios, Beckles said, "The country remains in the dark, trying to make sense of what has really happened, why these changes were made, and what they mean for the nation."

She added the truth is in the details.

"The Prime Minister owes the public a clear explanation about this reshuffle and the reason behind the unprecedented delay and unnecessary confusion surrounding the announcement of a budget date."

She questioned whether this “overhaul” was meant to improve efficiency.

"It is hard to see how. Instead, it looks like a confusing reshuffling of roles, splitting up ministries that naturally belong together while consolidating power in the hands of a few ministers said to be close to the Prime Minister.

Beckles said Persad-Bissessar has now taken control "of the collapsed Housing Village Improvement Programme, while three other ministers oversee different aspects of housing.,"

Caroni Central MP David Lee is Housing Minster. Government senators Anil Roberts and Phillip Edward Alexander are ministers in that ministry. Beckles observed Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein now controls state lands and Land Settlement Agency (LSA), which formerly fell under housing.

She questioned the division of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), a sensitive national security body, between Attorney General John Jeremie and Homeland Security Roger Alexander. "This fragmented structure can only lead to confusion in an area where tight control and coordination are essential."

Beckles said these changes come at a time "when our economy is under strain and citizens are demanding answers, the country deserves transparency, not distractions, confusion and chaos."

She added, "In the absence of any explanation from the Prime Minister, and with the country effectively stalled, the opposition calls on the government to get back to work and present the national budget.