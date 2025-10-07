Open access to data for national progress

-

THE EDITOR: The Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry (JCC) wishes to address a critical issue hindering our nation’s progress: the limited public access to essential data generated by publicly funded agencies in TT.

Institutions such as The University of the West Indies (UWI), University of TT, the Meteorological Service, Water and Sewerage Authority, the Water Resources Agency, and the Institute of Marine Affairs all collect and/or produce in-house data/information vital to our development, yet much of it remains inaccessible without cumbersome applications or costly transactions – even though citizens already fund these agencies through taxes.

While we recognise the data.gov.tt website’s claim that TT was the "first Caricom state and one of 66 countries to join the Open Government Partnership,” implementation is grossly lacking.

This ongoing delay stands in stark contrast with international best practice. Leading economies – both in the developed and developing world – have realised the enormous benefits of open government data.

Across the US, the UK, the EU, and OECD member states, open data frameworks have unlocked new businesses, spurred job creation, improved transparency, and placed citizens at the heart of public service delivery. Recent OECD research confirms that these results are not theoretical; GDP growth of 0.4 per cent to 1.4 per cent has been traced to the strategic reuse of public datasets (Mckinsey 2013).

Economic, societal transformation

For TT, open access to critical data means more than transparency. It can invigorate local entrepreneurship, transform public oversight, strengthen our education sector, and fuel research that solves our unique national challenges. Open data enables citizens and watchdogs to monitor spending, track procurement, and hold officials accountable, while businesses gain tools to innovate and compete globally (https://ict-pulse.com/category/ict-tech/).

A proven local example: OPR

Importantly, TT is not without recent successful precedent. The Office of Procurement Regulation (OPR) has embraced open-source data in accordance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act of 2015. The OPR’s online Procurement Depository and Resources provides transparent and timely access to procurement information, earning widespread trust across both government and private sectors, and setting a gold standard for openness and accountability.

Systemic change:

Lessons from abroad

First-World countries have demonstrated that systemic reform is necessary for open data success – requiring dedicated portals, machine-readable formats, and robust data governance. Open data must be the default, not the exception.

Caribbean experiences highlight that culture change within government agencies is equally crucial. Adequate training and incentives are needed so civil servants recognise the power and importance of sharing data (opendatatoolkit.worldbank.org).

Age of big data and AI: Missing opportunities

As artificial intelligence and data analytics revolutionise every sector, the true value of our public datasets now lies in the ability to analyse, combine, and share them innovatively and securely. Without open data, TT risks missing opportunities for smart infrastructure, predictive agriculture, digital inclusion, and regional leadership in technology.

Closing call

It is time for TT to institutionalise open data: moving beyond policy rhetoric to mandate that all government-funded agencies release their datasets freely and promptly, with exceptions only for legitimate privacy or security concerns. This will not only foster innovation and economic growth, but also build lasting public trust and prepare our country for the demands – and limitless possibilities – of the digital era.

The JCC calls on policymakers, agency heads, and civil society to champion systemic reform. The further democratisation and opening up of public data is not just good practice – it is absolutely essential for national progress.

FAZIR KHAN

president, JCC