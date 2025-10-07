'Naps' midweek premier division clash with St Benedict's postponed

A much-anticipated Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) southern showdown between powerhouse teams Naparima College (18 points) and St Benedict’s College (12 points), which was scheduled for a 3.30 pm kickoff at Lewis Street in San Fernando on October 8, has been postponed.

The postponement was confirmed by SSFL president Merere Gonzales, who said, on October 6, the 2024 national intercol champions Benedict’s put in a request for the game’s postponement. On October 1, while the Benedict’s players were readying themselves for their clash with Signal Hill Secondary in Tobago, a fire broke out at the St Benedict’s school auditorium around midday on that said day. Benedict’s won their midweek clash against Signal Hill in a five-goal thriller, but Gonzales explained school officials asked for their “Naps” matchup to be put off as the school hasn’t reopened since the blaze. He said Benedict’s were dealing with “pertinent and delicate” issues as investigations into the fire were still ongoing. CEO of the Catholic Education Board of Management, Father David Khan, told Newsday online classes for Benedict’s students began on October 6 as a TT Fire Service report on the blaze is still pending.

“According to their (Fire Service) protocol, this report must first be submitted to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education. Once the ministry receives it, the school can proceed with reopening.” Khan hopes for a speedy resolution to the situation for face-to-face classes to resume at Benedict’s in short order.

SSFL FIXTURES DILEMMA

At present, “Naps” have a perfect record through six games and are currently atop the 16-team premier division table with 18 points. Benedict’s are sixth on 12 points. With Naparima’s inactivity on October 8, reigning premier division champs Fatima College (16 points) will have the chance to move from second to first when they travel to Bourg Mulatresse in Santa Cruz to play the 12th-placed San Juan North Secondary (five points).

Gonzales said the growing number of postponed matches is now putting the league under pressure as they try to complete the premier division season within the stipulated timeframe. A number of Signal Hill’s matches have already been postponed, including an October 4 home fixture with the struggling Trinity College East. Signal Hill have only played three matches, while 13 teams have already played six games or more. He said the booking of flights for the inter-island travel has posed many challenges for the league, with the hosting of Tobago carnival from October 24-26 posing more logistical problems.

“We’re concerned about the postponements and are in the midst of addressing them,” Gonzales said. “We don’t have the liberty of accommodating them (teams) as much as they think we should.”

On September 27, a high-profile clash between San Juan and Naparima was postponed as the school grounds for both teams was unavailable due to the hosting of their bazaars on said day.

The SSFL president maintained that the well-being and safety of the student-athletes remain the top priority and he wants a level playing field across the board as far as scheduling goes. Because of the number of games which have been pushed back thus far, Gonzales said a few schools may have to play as many as three games a week to wrap up the league season before the intercol tourney begins.

The 15th and final match day of the premier division is currently scheduled for November 4.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

1.Naparima*6*6*0*0*20*1*19*18

2.Fatima*6*5*1*0*19*8*11*16

3.Presentation (Sando)*6*5*0*1*13*4*9*15

4.St Mary's College*7*3*4*0*23*10*13*13

5.QRC*7*4*1*2*12*11*1*13

6.St Benedict's*6*4*0*2*16*8*8*12

7.Arima North*7*2*3*2*14*13*1*9

8.St Augustine*6*2*3*1*8*10*-2*9

9.St Anthony's College*4*2*0*2*14*8*6*6

10.Trinity Moka*7*2*0*5*11*21*-10*6

11.Malick*6*1*2*3*13*14*-1*5

12.San Juan North*5*1*2*2*11*13*-2*5

13.Signal Hill*3*1*0*2*10*7*3*3

14.Trinity East*6*1*0*5*5*23*-18*3

15.Scarborough*7*0*2*5*7*24*-17*2