Minority Leader: Who is the leading Culture and Antiquities?

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris -

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is calling on Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to reveal who has been appointed to act as temporary Secretary of Culture and Antiquities in the absence of Zorisha Hackett.

At a virtual news conference on September 29, Augustine announced that Hackett – Secretary of Education, Research and Technology – was temporarily assigned the culture and antiquities portfolio in the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation as that department's substantive secretary, Tashia Burris, will retain the tourism and transportation portfolios.

The briefing came two weeks after the Office of the Chief Secretary announced in a media release that Hackett had been temporarily assigned Burris’ portfolio.

Watson Duke, representative for the electoral district of Roxborough/Belle Garden East/Delaford, has since called for a Committee of Privileges of the Assembly to investigate the conduct of Augustine, Hackett and Burris.

He argued that Augustine should have informed the Assembly of his decision to split the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation at the last plenary sitting in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, on September 25.

Duke also said Hackett and Burris should have properly advised members of changes in their portfolios at the sitting.

In a post on his Facebook page on October 6, Morris said he learnt that Hackett is currently out of the country attending a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference in Barbados for the entire week. He claimed she is expected to return on October 12.

Questioning the timing, Morris wrote, “This development comes at a time when there is still many pressing matters surrounding Tobago Carnival. Several stakeholders, including TUCO have indicated that they are still unaware of what their budgetary allocations are and how the various events will be funded. Many others are still waiting for clarity and support.”

He continued, “In light of these unresolved issues, it is critical that the Chief Secretary tell the people of Tobago, who is currently in charge of the division during assemblyman Hackett’s absence. At the very least the people of Tobago deserve the dignity of being properly informed.”

Morris advised Augustine to issue a press release “to make it clear who is now the acting temporary secretary of Culture and Antiquities.”

Funding support for Tobago Carnival

Meanwhile, band leaders and promoters participating in upcoming carnival received financial support at the Office of the Chief Secretary on October 4.

In a release on October 5, the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd said the grants, distributed just before the close of the financial year, were allocated using a structured metric system to ensure fairness and transparency.

Among the promoters awarded grants were: Wacky Entertainment, Trinidad and Tobago Youth Will Rise, Buccoomania, Meeks Promotions, Barcode, Luxe Promotions, BOI Entertainment, Bae Wknd, Caribbean Vibes, Jada K. Music and SunUp,

Grants also were given out to Fog Angels, Iconic Mas, Jade Monkey, MVP Mas, Bago Limers, Mud is Life, Vogue Promotions Mas, Blush, Casato, Moon Over Water, Country Bookie, Marcellin Nedd & Associates, among others.

The release quoted Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd CEO Kern Cowan as emphasising the long-term vision behind the initiative:

“We see this as an opportunity to uplift a product that is long-lasting. Now in our fourth edition, we want to continue investing in Tobago Carnival through you — our stakeholders,” he said.

Cowan also reminded participants of the importance of continuous improvement.

“Take time to invest in yourself, your product, and your event to ensure visitors experience the best of what Tobago has to offer.”

According to the release, Hackett described the initiative as an investment and a responsibility:

“This is not a handout — it is an investment in your creativity and your commitment to shaping a world-class Tobago Carnival. The Tobago House of Assembly has provided the platform, but its success now depends on how you transform this opportunity into authenticity, and sustainability. When you grow, Tobago grows.”