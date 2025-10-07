Marabella woman stabbed to death

Ikisha Wildman was fatally stabbed to death at her Bay Shore, Marabella home on October 6. -

Even in her final moments, a mother of two from Marabella expressed concerns for her nine-year-old son's safety, mustering all her strength to urge him to run for his life.

Ikeisha "Freeda" Wildman, 43, of Theresa Street, in an area known as The Line, was stabbed to death on the night of October 6 by men who stormed into the house where she was with her son.

After being stabbed, she cried out for her son, urging him to run.

In agony, she stumbled to the back door and fell down the stairs, landing on the ground outside.

The child, who was in another part of the house, rushed to her side but was unable to help.

He alerted other relatives nearby, who quickly put her in a car and rushed her to the San Fernando General Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The stabbing occurred around 7.30 pm on October 6.

The killing marks the second tragedy to strike the family in the past three years. Ikeisha Wildman's brother, Atiba Wildman, was gunned down by a group of men in the area three years ago.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police are investigating.