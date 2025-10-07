Man dies in freak accident in Bethel

A man has died in an apparent freak accident at his home in Bethel, Tobago.

A police report stated that around 10.30 pm on October 6, Irene Murray Prince, of 64, Main Road, went to give her husband Albert “German” Prince some food in a room on the first floor of their house.

She then went downstairs and fell asleep.

Police said around 6.30 am on October 7, the woman awoke from sleep and went to check on her husband but did not see him. The woman later told police that she searched the house and eventually noticed that a door leading to a banister was slightly open.

She later saw her husband lying on the ground outside their home.

Police suspect that Prince walked through the door and fell from the banister. PCs Leith and Robley responded and investigations are continuing.