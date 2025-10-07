It's official. Budget day is October 13

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo during the mid-year review in the House of Representatives on June 18, 2025. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Ministry of Finance has officially announced that the date for the budget presentation is October 13.

The budget date was shared through the Ministry of Finance’s official channels in the form of a media release.

“Please be informed, that the National Budget 2026 will be presented in Parliament by the Honourable Davendranath Tancoo, M.P, Minister of Finance, on Monday 13th October, 2025 at 1.30 pm,” the release said. The official date and time were shared by the ministry at around 11 am on October 7.

The announcement came after uncertainty as flyers and dates were shared unofficially on social media.

On October 6, UNC public relations officer Dr Kirk Meighoo “mistakenly” shared a flyer which began circulating on social media, announcing the date as October 13. He then recalled the flyer saying, “No official announcement has been made. I mistakenly shared someone else’s post.”

Later on he said a local TV news channel reported that the budget would be on the same date, according to senior officials. He said following the report a “false announcement” was circulated on social media.

However, hours after he made that announcement official UNC social media pages also shared the same date.