Island Finance donates sports equipment to four primary schools

Island Finance representatives (front row) along with students and staff of the Penal Government Primary School display some of the sports gears donated to the school by the financial institution. - Photo courtesy Island Finance

ISLAND Finance continues to demonstrate its commitment to community by donating essential sports equipment to primary schools across four districts in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to a release, the initiative is another step in the company’s ongoing efforts to promote physical activity among children, an important part of healthy growth and development.

“Each year, we carefully select schools based on their needs, with the goal of encouraging students to stay active and healthy”, said Rehana Khan, country manager at Island Finance. “Physical activity plays a vital role in a child’s development, and we’re proud to support that through meaningful contributions.”

Island Finance team members visited the selected schools to deliver donations tailored to their sporting needs, including footballs, cricket balls, wickets, bats, table tennis rackets, nets, and tennis balls. Since 2017, Island Finance has impacted approximately 20 schools through similar efforts. Khan said, “Part of our mission is to support the community through various programs focused on well-being, education, and the environment. We remain committed to making a lasting impact and will continue working with schools in need.”

This donation is part of Island Finance’s corporate social responsibility programme to empower communities and improve quality of life through impactful initiatives such as financial literacy, Island Finance Cares & Sports with Love.

Beneficiary Schools:

· Febeau Government Primary School

· Penal Government Primary School

· Siparia Boys’ RC Primary School

· Hope Anglican Primary School