Indigenous communities take centre stage at Fourth Indigenous Peoples Conference

Members of the Wainaro Lokono (Awarak) group from Suriname at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

MEMBERS of indigenous communities across the Caribbean converged at the La Horquetta Public Library for the Fourth Indigenous Peoples Conference on October 6. The theme for this year’s conference was, Celebrating the Resilience of the Indigenous Peoples of the Caribbean: Advocating for Reparations for Native Genocide and Enslavement. Newsday senior photographer Lincoln Holder captured these images from the event.