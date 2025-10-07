News
Indigenous communities take centre stage at Fourth Indigenous Peoples Conference
Newsday
5 Hrs Ago
Members of the Wainaro Lokono (Awarak) group from Suriname at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6. - Photos by Lincoln Holder
MEMBERS of indigenous communities across the Caribbean converged at the La Horquetta Public Library for the Fourth Indigenous Peoples Conference on October 6. The theme for this year’s conference was, Celebrating the Resilience of the Indigenous Peoples of the Caribbean: Advocating for Reparations for Native Genocide and Enslavement. Newsday senior photographer Lincoln Holder captured these images from the event.
Participants at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
Feature speaker Prof Verene Shepherd, chair of CERD, vice-chair of the Caricom Reparations Commission at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
Audience members at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
Venezuelan Ambassador to TT Alvaro Sanchez Cordero during an address at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
Joan Hoyte, from St Vincent and the Grenadines Indigenous Peoples Association, at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
Alice Dalrymple, Kalingo development officer from Dominica, speaks at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
Dr Rita Pemberton, former head of the History department at UWI, St Augustine, at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
Prof Derek Chadee, deputy principal of UWI, St Augustine, speaks at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
Opposition Leader and MP for Arima Pennelope Beckles, speaks at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
Mexican Ambassador to TT Victor Hugo Morales Melendez during an address at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
Members of the Yuko Yuko Maro (Carib) group from Suriname perform a traditional song at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
Dr Claudius Fergus, chair of the TT National Committee on Reparations, at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
Members of the Yuko Yuko Maro (Carib) group from Suriname perform at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
Caciqua of the Warao Nation of Trinidad and Tobago Anicia Benjamin, delivers an address at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
Dexter Maxwell, member of the Yuko Yuko Maro (Carib) group from Suriname, at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
Chief of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community, Ricardo Bharath Hernandez, during an address at the Indigenous Peoples Conference, La Horquetta Public Library, La Horquetta on October 6.
