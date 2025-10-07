Housing Minister David Lee, gun dealer re-arrested in $1.4 m fraud case

Housing Minister David Lee. -

Housing Minister David Lee and businessman Hugh Leong Poi were re-arrested on October 7 on charges relating to the use of a vehicle tax exemption granted to Lee as an MP.

News of the development came from a police statement shortly before 4 pm which stated police received warrants for the arrest of the two after Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, challenged a magistrate's ruling to discharge Lee and Leong Poi six months ago.

Lee, a deputy political leader of the ruling UNC, and Leong Poi, the owner of Sport Outlet Ltd, who is also a licensed gun dealers, were charged with conspiring to defraud the State of $1.4 million in tax revenue related to the importation of a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG sedan valued at over $2 million.

The taxes in the case include $293,094.02 in value-added tax (VAT), $298,650 in motor vehicle tax and $824,548.62 in customs duty.

Lee was accused of falsely claiming that the vehicle was his, to claim tax exemptions he was entitled to, as an MP.

The offences were alleged to have occurred between March 24 and June 8, 2019.

On April 7, acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles ruled that the prosecution’s evidence did not cross the threshold to send it to the High Court for trial.

After the matter was discharged, the DPP’s office initiated the two-step process for a judge’s warrant for the two to have the case possibly reinstated.

The October 7 police statement said, "In accordance with the legal mandate and without delay, both individuals were taken into custody...and are presently undergoing standard processing procedures."