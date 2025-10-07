Gonsalves lifts featherweight title at RABZ8

Orlando Charles (L) and Eric Freakley fight during their middleweight category bout, at the RABZ 8 beach boxing showdown, at Maracas Bay, on October 5. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

SHERDON PIERRE

ZACHARY Gonsalves lifted the Featherweight (145lbs) belt after comprehensively defeating challenger Nevin Byer in the main event of the Rabz 8 Championship held at the Maracas Beach, Maracas on October 5.

In the final fight of seven, Gonzales was the clear winner of the kickboxing match, winning by unanimous decision after five rounds of action in the ring. In another fight in the same category, Damani Adams defeated John Paul Serrette by split decision.

Joshua James knocked out Jerome Barclay in the second round of a middleweight (175lbs) bout, which was the only TKO of the championship. In the same weight class, Orlando Charles won against Eric Freakley by unanimous decision. Also, in the middleweight division, Nicholas “The Executive” Elliott was too quick and strong for Tevin Greenage as he won by unanimous decision.

The Heavyweight (200lb +) category saw Tyler “Strong Clong” Neptune winning easily against Nathan Elliott and Edson “Hannibal” Breedy defeating Jabari David comfortably.

CEO and marketing director of Rabz Promotions, Joshua Garcia, was pleased with the showing of the just concluded event and reflected on the journey of the event. Garcia said, “Originally, a low-budget backyard fight night started among three friends from Fatima College School three years ago.” He added, “With passion for both business and sport, we saw the opportunity to revive combat sports in Trinidad and Tobago through local culture, consistency and vibe. With a hard-working team over the years, we’ve managed to build a loyal fan base. Looking ahead, he said, “Taking inspiration from Caribbean Premier League, we aim to make RABZ the Caribbean’s biggest sports tourism entity to further build much-needed community within our country, especially for at-risk youths.”

Grounded by their watchwords of Caribbean, combat and culture, the RBBZ Promotions aim to continue progressing the movement of combat sports. He said, “To further encapsulate the essence of what Caribbean fighting is, we decided to make a public display of what we, and national combat athletes, are capable of doing.”

Rabz host approximately three main events with small contender series every year. The upcoming major event for Rabz Promotions is the trademark Christmas kickboxing event, carded for December 13 - “Boxing Day comes early”