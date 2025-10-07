Forever 15: Family marks what would have been Izzy's 17th birthday

Murder victim Isabella Teelucksingh -

October 7 should have been a day of celebration for the Teelucksingh family of Las Lomas No 1.

Instead, family and close friends of Isabella Megan Teelucksingh, affectionately called Izzy, are marking what would have been her 17th birthday with quiet reflection and remembrance.

Isabella was just 15 when her life was cut short by gunfire in January 2024, near the family's home on Savary Road.

The Form Four student at Carapichaima East Secondary School died on January 16, 2024, at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, a day after the shooting, which left a female relative wounded.

Her mother, Priscilla Teelucksingh, says this birthday, like many days since her daughter's death, is filled with a complex mix of grief, guilt, anger and aching love.

In an emotional tribute via WhatsApp, the bereaved mother said: "You would have been 17 years, my beautiful daughter. Your departure has become a massive grief trigger. I look at the calendar with dread, wondering how I am going to make it through this special day."

She remembered the day Izzy was born, calling it magical.

"When I held you, I knew you were one of a kind. Why did you have to go? Why did this evil man take your life away? I feel like I am dying inside, slowly, day by day," she said.

"You were ambitious, respectful, and considerate. I miss your voice, your laughter, your presence. I will never stop talking about you. I will never stop loving you. You would have been 17, but you will forever be 15. I love you my beautiful baby."

The tribute was shared by Isabella's aunt, Elizabeth Teelucksingh, on behalf of Teelucksingh.

"My heart is forever broken, and my soul will forever be leaking grief," the mother said.

In January 2025, a memorial plaque was unveiled in Isabella's honour on Savary Road. The plaque has become a space where friends, family, and neighbours leave flowers, messages, and tokens of remembrance.

The survivor in the shooting, Hema Boodoo, is now married to Isabella's older brother, Roland Teelucksingh.

In May of this year, they welcomed a baby girl named Hailey Izabella Teelucksingh, in honour of Isabella.

In July of this year, a villager, Sunil Ramjattan, 44, was convicted in connection with Isabella's death.

Initially charged with murder, he was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter and sentenced to more than 16 years in prison. He was also convicted of wounding Boodoo and for possession of a gun and ammunition.

While the sentence brought some measure of justice, the family remains in mourning and is trying to keep Isabella's memories alive.

Elizabeth said the family was planning to mark the birthday quietly, perhaps by lighting candles or lanterns at the plaque site or having a small gathering.