N Touch
Features

Buddy Walks steps into inclusion

Start of the Buddy Walk 5K event at the Neldon Mandela Park on October 5. -
Start of the Buddy Walk 5K event at the Neldon Mandela Park on October 5. -

The Down Syndrome Family Network (DSFN) held its 14th annual Buddy Walk on October 5 bringing families, friends and supporters together for the country’s largest inclusive walk and community festival.

Shell Invaders Youth Steelpan Orchestra perfrom at the Buddy Walk on October 5 at Queen's Royal College gronds. -

The event started at the Nelson Mandela Park at 7 am with the 5K for all ages and abilities and family-friendly 1K walk at 9 am and ended at Queen's Royal College grounds.

Friends of the Down Syndrome Family Network at Buddy Walk 2025. -

In a media release Lisa Ghany, chairperson of the DSFN said, “The Buddy Walk is where Trinidad and Tobago shows what inclusion really looks like – joyful, visible and for everyone.

Members of the Blind Welfare association of TT at the 14th annual Buddy Walk. -

“When we walk together, we’re saying every citizen belongs – on our streets, in our schools, at work and in our communities.”

Minister in the Ministry of Housing Anil Roberts, second from right, with Daniel Tixeira, self-advocate and his family. -

Now in its 14th year locally, the Buddy Walk unites participants from across the country to raise awareness of Down syndrome, champion acceptance and equal opportunity and celebrate families and self-advocates.

Dairy Dairy Dip and Dunk mascot with young 5K runner. -

Senator Anil Roberts officially kick-started the walk at 7 am.

Comments

"Buddy Walks steps into inclusion"

More in this section