Buddy Walks steps into inclusion

Start of the Buddy Walk 5K event at the Neldon Mandela Park on October 5. -

The Down Syndrome Family Network (DSFN) held its 14th annual Buddy Walk on October 5 bringing families, friends and supporters together for the country’s largest inclusive walk and community festival.

The event started at the Nelson Mandela Park at 7 am with the 5K for all ages and abilities and family-friendly 1K walk at 9 am and ended at Queen's Royal College grounds.

In a media release Lisa Ghany, chairperson of the DSFN said, “The Buddy Walk is where Trinidad and Tobago shows what inclusion really looks like – joyful, visible and for everyone.

“When we walk together, we’re saying every citizen belongs – on our streets, in our schools, at work and in our communities.”

Now in its 14th year locally, the Buddy Walk unites participants from across the country to raise awareness of Down syndrome, champion acceptance and equal opportunity and celebrate families and self-advocates.

Senator Anil Roberts officially kick-started the walk at 7 am.