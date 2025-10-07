Browne: No government shutdown if budget not passed before October 31

Mariano Browne, former minister in the ministry of finance. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

FORMER minister in the ministry of finance Mariano Browne does not believe government faces a shutdown in any of its services should the 2025/2026 budget not be passed in Parliament and assented to by President Christine Kangaloo before October 31.

In a statement on October 7, the Ministry of Finance announced Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo will present the budget in the House on October 13 from 1.30 pm.

In TT, government's financial year begins on October 31 and ends on September 30 of the following year. The budget, which outlines government spending for this period must be presented to Parliament within the new financial year.

This means the 2024/2025 financial year ended on September 30 and the 2025/2026 financial year began on October 1. The latter ends on September 30, 2026.

In a WhatsApp comment on October 7, Browne said he does not remember any situation in the past where the government faced a shutdown because the budget was not approved before October 31, one month into the new financial year.

He added TT's situation is different compared to the US which is currently experiencing a federal shutdown.

Browne said, "Our process is inherently more stable than US process as the TT government has a built-in majority, whoever has control of the reins of GORTT (Government of the Republic of TT)."

The budget, he continued, is a money bill. "The Senate cannot block what a majority in the Lower House (House of Representatives) has agreed."

Browne said, "The shifting of the responsibilities does complicate the accounting/ budgeting process as it means that the budgets associated with these line items have to be transferred to the relevant ministries' expenditure heads."

He added, "That will take a day or two and probably adds to the reasons why the budget date announcement was delayed."

Browne said the expenditure numbers in the budget should be complete by this time.

"All the budget documents must now be finalised and harmonised and the speech calibrated. These amendments take time."

Browne said Tancoo's budget speech, the final piece of the budgetary package, will only be final after Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has agreed to the contents, phrasing and other details in the speech.

Browne gave some insights regarding the budget speech of a finance minister.

"The speech really serves to provide the logic and identify the key measures in the budget." Browne said, "It is therefore a communication device and a political statement more than a coherent set of economic policies."

He added, "Economic analysts must analyse the statements to determine whether the strategy if there is one makes sense and addresses the country 's economic challenges."

Former finance minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira was not concerned about the late budget date. In a recent television interview, Nunez-Tesheira said, "They know this is a sort of make or break for them."

She added the UNC promised the population many things during the recent general election campaign and there is an expectation they will deliver on those promises.

"There is a belief that whatever they are going to come with, will be that ray of hope."

A former senior finance ministry official, speaking under condition of anonymity, was confident the budget could be passed in Parliament and approved by Kangaloo without any major difficulty. "I do not anticipate any problem once the provisional order for taxes etc is passed by the lower house by October 31."

The former official said this order is "the authority to collect and spend funds immediately if the budget is passed by the lower house.

An attorney, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there is a provision in law which caters for a scenario where a budget is not passed by October 31. The attorney said the finance minister can "authorise the withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund to cover government services for up to 30 days or until the new budget is approved, whichever is earlier."

This is outlined in Section 5 of the Exchequer and Audit Act. These funds can be used to pay for essential government services.

The attorney said this prevents a complete halt of government services by providing a mechanism for continued funding when the annual budget isn't approved on time.

The finance minister, the attorney continued, is responsible for managing the Consolidated Fund and authorising temporary withdrawals from it. The attorney added while the minister has this power, "the ultimate approval of the budget, which would then replace these temporary funds, still rests with Parliament."

In the US, government shutdowns occur when funding legislation required to finance the federal government is not enacted before the next fiscal year begins.

In a shutdown, the federal government curtails agency activities and services, ceases non-essential operations, furloughs non-essential workers, and retains only essential employees in departments that protect human life or property.

Shutdowns can also disrupt state, territorial, and local levels of government.

The Exchequer and Audit Act

Section 5:

(1) Save as may otherwise be provided by this or any other law no expenditure involving a charge on the Consolidated Fund shall be incurred, and no sums due to the Consolidated Fund shall be remitted, without the general or specific authority of the Treasury.

(2) Notwithstanding any general or specific authority which may have been given by him, it shall be within the discretion of the Minister to limit or suspend any expenditure charged under any Appropriation Act or by virtue of section 18 and so authorised if in his opinion the exigencies of the financial situation render such limitation or suspension necessary.

Section 18:

(1) Where moneys are authorised by an Appropriation Act to be withdrawn from the Consolidated Fund the Treasury may, by requisition from time to time, authorise and require the Auditor General to grant credits on the Exchequer Account not exceeding on the whole the amount authorised by the Treasury.

(2) The Auditor General if satisfied that— (a) the sums authorised by the Treasury have been lawfully authorised in accordance with the provisions of an Appropriation Act or of sections 22 and 23; and (b) the amount or amounts requisitioned by the Treasury do not exceed the sum so authorised, shall grant the credit on the Exchequer Account.

(3) The credits so granted by the Auditor General shall be the necessary authority to issue from the Exchequer Account the amount specified in the credits in accordance with the directions of the Treasury.