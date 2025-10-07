Archbishop Gordon congratulates first woman Archbishop of Canterbury

Sarah Mullally, the new Archbishop of Canterbury, spiritual leader of the world's 85 million Anglicans, poses for the media inside Canterbury Cathedral in Canterbury, England. AP Photo -

While acknowledging divergent views on ordination, Archbishop of Port of Spain Charles Jason Gordon has joined local clergy in congratulating Rev Sarah Mullally on her appointment as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury. Mullally will lead the world's 85 million Anglicans, including in TT.

In a statement to Newsday, Gordon said that although Catholic traditions differ on the issue of ordination, “what unites us is our love of Jesus Christ, our respect for the human person, and our desire to serve God’s people everywhere.”

“I join many in recognising the historic appointment of a woman as Archbishop of Canterbury. This is a meaningful moment for our Anglican brothers and sisters, and here in Trinidad and Tobago. We share in their joy.

“I assure the archbishop-designate of our prayers for wisdom and courage. May she be an instrument of communion, guiding a seamless transition, strengthening Christian witness, and fostering continued respectful dialogue and fraternity across our communities.”

Mullally, 61, a former nurse who rose to become chief nursing officer for England before entering full-time ministry, has served as Bishop of London since 2018 — the third most senior position in the Church of England. She will be officially installed as Archbishop of Canterbury in January 2026, at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Her appointment follows the resignation of Justin Welby in November 2024, after a damning report found senior church leaders – including Welby – had failed to act on allegations of sexual and physical abuse at Christian youth camps. While Welby himself was not accused of abuse, the report concluded that the church hierarchy had shielded perpetrators for decades.

Gordon also used the opportunity to invite families to the Festival of Hope, which takes place from October 10-12 at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

The three-day celebration forms part of the Jubilee Year festivities and will begin on Friday with a eucharistic procession from St Charles RC Church, Tunapuna, to the Centre of Excellence. The Eucharist will then be installed in the chapel, followed by a holy hour and blessing of the people.

Friday’s events run from 6-9 pm, while Saturday and Sunday activities will take place from 9 am to 5 pm.

Saturday will open with a 7 am mass for staff, followed by the official opening ceremony at 10 am, where Gordon will deliver the main address. Other Christian denominations have been invited to participate in an inter-faith celebration of faith, fellowship, and renewal.

Over the weekend, attendees can look forward to cultural performances, testimonies, prayers, food, and a range of interactive activities.

“There will be activities to engage the youths, a jubilee booth for photos, the experience of the chapel with the Blessed Sacrament, reconciliation available all day, and opportunities to interact with all the missions of the church — from family life and social justice to refugee outreach, liturgy, and education,” Gordon said.

One highlight of the festival will be the labyrinth, an ancient form of prayer and meditation. The archbishop explained that walking the labyrinth serves as a journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth, long used across cultures as a meditative practice.

“We want people to come, to celebrate this festival — part of the Year of Jubilee — to celebrate God’s mercy, what He has done for us and through us as a church. To fellowship, worship, and be renewed,” he said.

The Year of Jubilee, observed by the Roman Catholic Church every 25 years, is a time of grace, forgiveness, and restoration.

“It is a time when we forgive debt. It is a time where in Israel the land goes back to the ancestral owners.”

Gordon encouraged all attendees to bring a bag of non-perishable goods to donate to the poor and needy. Collection bins will be available at the entrance.